Surface rail usage surges by 175% in Yorkshire, defying declines in other public transport

Newly released data from the Department for Transport has revealed that, since 2002, surface rail in the Yorkshire and Humber region is the only mode of public transport that has seen an increase in the average number of trips per person per year, while other modes of public transport have experienced a decline.

Altogether, analysis from West Somerset Railway revealed that Yorkshire and the Humber saw a 175% rise in the average number of trips per person, per year on surface rail since 2002. In comparison local buses saw a -62% decrease.

Mode of Public Transport

Percentage Change from 2002-2023

Surface rail usage has surged in Yorkshire

Surface Rail

175%

London Underground

-62%

When looking at the surface rail figures for the rest of England’s regions, Yorkshire and the Humber took the lead massively (175%). North West came second (75%), and south West came third (60%).

Region

Percentage change from 2002 - 2023

Yorkshire and the Humber

175%

North West

75%

South West

60%

West Midlands

33%

East of England

31%

London

16%

North East

0%

East Midlands

0%

Looking at the UK altogether, surface rail was the only mode of public transport that has seen a rise, every other mode of public transport experienced a decline.

Mode of Public Transport

Percentage Change from 2002-2023

Surface Rail

36%

London Underground

-5%

London Buses

-19%

Other Local Buses

-46%

Commenting on the findings, Samantha White from West Somerset Railway said:

“It is fascinating to see that, over time, while other modes of public transport have become less popular, surface rail continues to thrive with a 36% increase in average trips per person per year.

“It is also interesting to note that, at a regional level, while some areas have seen little increase, others have witnessed a rail usage boom, such as Yorkshire and the Humber, with its significant rise.”