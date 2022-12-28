Merseyside Christmas Eve shooting: Two arrested in connection with murder of Elle Edwards at pub
The ‘cold-blooded’ shooting at a pub on Christmas Eve saw the murder of 26-year-old Elle Edwards - and police are determined to bring the killers to justice
Detectives have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old Elle Edwards who was shot in the head at a Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve. Officers were called to the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village just before midnight on Saturday, December 24, following reports a gunman had opened fire at the front entrance to the pub.
Four men were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds, and Ms Edwards was pronounced dead at Arrowe Park Hospital. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the attack.
A 30-year-old man from Tranmere has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
The shooting has been described as “heartbreaking” by Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle, who urged anyone with information to contact police. Four other people were also injured in the shooting. A 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, is currently in hospital with a gunshot wound to the body.
In addition a 22-year-old man from Beechwood suffered injuries to his legs, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey suffered an injury to his hand and a 33 year-old man suffered an injury to his wrist. None of the injuries suffered by these men are life threatening.
Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this cold-blooded shooting. We believe the gunman fired shots at the front entrance to the pub. Minutes later a dark coloured car, possibly an A-Class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park.
“We are particularly keen to speak to the driver of that car and ask anyone who may have seen it to contact us immediately. Our investigation will rely heavily on information we receive from the public and I urge members of the local community, who have any information which could help us, to get in touch so we can bring those responsible for the horrific murder of a young woman at Christmas to justice.