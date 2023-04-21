These are five top news stories you might have missed from across the Harrogate district this week

Here is a round up of the top five stories that you might have missed this week…

1 – LORRY DRIVER BANNED FROM DRIVING FOLLOWING INCIDENT ON MAJOR HARROGATE DISTRICT ROAD

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lorry driver who caused an incident on the A59 at Blubberhouses on Tuesday (18 April) has been banned from driving for 23 months.

We take a look at the five top news stories you might have missed from across the Harrogate district this week

The driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road completely.

The road was closed for most of the day, causing significant disruption in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, no one else was involved or injured.

Officers breathalysed the driver who blew 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath – almost three times the legal limit.

He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (19 April) where he pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit.

Mr Borowski has been disqualified from driving for 23 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To read more, click HERE.

2 – HOUSE PRICES IN HARROGATE: THESE ARE THE 12 NEIGHBOURHOODS WITH THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOMES

We have taken a look at the 12 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property in the Harrogate district according to new research.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To read more, click HERE.

3 – INSIDE THE SPECTACULAR CHURCH HOUSE IN HARROGATE – ON THE MARKET AT £1M PLUS

This magnificent Chapel House on Grove Road in Harrogate is attracting huge interest since hitting the market this month, with over 50,000 views online within 48 hours of it going on sale.

To take a look inside, click HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 – NEW CAFE OPENS IN HARROGATE THAT BOASTS A UNIQUE APPROACH AND THE ‘PERFECT CUP OF COFFEE’

A new cafe has opened in Harrogate with a twist on its menu which is believed to be unique in the town.

65 Degrees, owned and run by a group of Hong Kongers, utilise their own heritage to create Hong Kong-inspired food and drink – as well as a variety of other dishes.

To read more, click HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 – FOUR-DAY HENSHAWS BEER FESTIVAL IN KNARESBOROUGH CONFIRMS ITS FULL LINE-UP FOR NEXT WEEK

Running from Friday 28 till Sunday 30 April, Henshaws Beer Festival is showcasing local beers and local musicians, as well as fundraising for its work supporting people living with sight loss and disabilities.

Expect performances from a great range of artists such as the renowned DJ and continued Henshaws supporter Rory Hoy, popular reggae band Drop Leg Steppers and hip hop artist Chills Myth.

To read more, click HERE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For all of the latest news, visit our website or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.