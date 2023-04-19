New cafe opens in Harrogate that boasts a unique approach and the 'perfect cup of coffee'

Most new businesses boast of having a USP but 65 Degrees, which quietly opened in late December 2022 at 26A East Parade in Harrogate, is authentically a little different.

Owned and run by a group of Hong Kongers, the team utilise their own heritage to create Hong Kong-inspired food and drink – as well as a variety of other dishes.

A spokesperson for the cafe said: “At 65 Degrees, we are also passionate about creating authentic Hong Kong dishes.

"What sets our sandwiches apart is our use of traditional Hong Kong-style sauces and seasonings that add a unique flavor to each sandwich.

"What sets our sandwiches apart is our use of traditional Hong Kong-style sauces and seasonings that add a unique flavor to each sandwich.

"Our sandwiches are excellent for lunch, a quick bite, or even a snack."

Highly recommended are the Char Siu toasted sandwich and Coffee Rub Brisket toasted sandwich.

As for the question of how this new Harrogate cafe got its name, the answer is quite simple:

The newest addition to the menu at 65 Degrees cafe in Harrogate is their new souffle pancakes.

"The store name “65 Degrees” is originated from the ideal milk temperature,” said a spokesperson.

"We aim to make a perfect cup of coffee. The same pursuit also applies when we are making other food and beverages.”

The newest addition to the menu at 65 Degrees shows the fun side of the cafe.

The team are convinced their new souffle pancakes are the fluffiest and most delicious pancakes around...