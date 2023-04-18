News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
1 hour ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
2 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
4 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
5 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
6 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
We take a look at the 12 neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the most expensive homesWe take a look at the 12 neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the most expensive homes
We take a look at the 12 neighbourhoods in the Harrogate district with the most expensive homes

House prices in Harrogate: These are the 12 neighbourhoods with the most expensive homes

People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Harrogate can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 16:29 BST

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the Harrogate district, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Harrogate district? We reveal the 12 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property...

The average price paid for a property in Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby in the year to September 2022 is £626,000

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby

The average price paid for a property in Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby in the year to September 2022 is £626,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a property in Menwith, Beckwithshaw and Denton Moor in the year to September 2022 is £475,000

2. Menwith, Beckwithshaw and Denton Moor

The average price paid for a property in Menwith, Beckwithshaw and Denton Moor in the year to September 2022 is £475,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a property in Harrogate West and Pannal Ash in the year to September 2022 is £459,000

3. Harrogate West and Pannal Ash

The average price paid for a property in Harrogate West and Pannal Ash in the year to September 2022 is £459,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The average price paid for a property in Knaresborough North in the year to September 2022 is £454,000

4. Knaresborough North

The average price paid for a property in Knaresborough North in the year to September 2022 is £454,000 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HOUSE pricesHarrogatePeopleEnglandWalesOffice for National StatisticsHyde ParkLondon