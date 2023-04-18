People wanting to really splash out on an expensive house in Harrogate can find out which neighbourhoods to target, thanks to new figures.

House prices vary dramatically across different parts of the Harrogate district, figures from the Office for National Statistics show.

Unsurprisingly, the top 20 most expensive neighbourhoods in England and Wales can all be found in London, with homes in Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Hyde Park coming out on top, selling for an average of £3.4 million.

The figures are based on new ONS analysis of HM Land Registry data on prices paid for properties in the year to September 2022.

How do property prices compare across the Harrogate district? We reveal the 12 most expensive neighbourhoods to buy a property...

1 . Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby The average price paid for a property in Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby in the year to September 2022 is £626,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Menwith, Beckwithshaw and Denton Moor The average price paid for a property in Menwith, Beckwithshaw and Denton Moor in the year to September 2022 is £475,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Harrogate West and Pannal Ash The average price paid for a property in Harrogate West and Pannal Ash in the year to September 2022 is £459,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Knaresborough North The average price paid for a property in Knaresborough North in the year to September 2022 is £454,000 Photo: Google Photo Sales