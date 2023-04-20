Four-day Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough confirms its full line-up for next week
The full line-up for a forthcoming four-day beer festival in Knaresborough has been announced for live music.
Running from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 with two adult evening sessions and two day-time sessions, Henshaws Beer Festival is showcasing local beers and local musicians, as well as fundraising for its work supporting people living with sight loss and disabilities.
There will be different stages throughout Henshaws Beer Festival weekend at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, including the main stage, a hip hop stage, our Artmakers stage and an acoustic stage on the last day of the festival.
Expect performances from a great range of artists such as the renowned DJ and continued Henshaws supporter Rory Hoy, popular reggae band Drop leg steppers and hip hop artist Chills Myth.
A spokesperson for Henshaws, whose specialist college is located in Harrogate, said: “The Harrogate area and North Yorkshire are very lucky to have such a fantastic pool of talented musicians who are supporting the charity this year and performing throughout the weekend. "
What visitors to Henshaws Beer Festival can expect
Beers
Fantastic beers from local breweries
Cold Bath Brewing Co
Daleside
Harrogate Brewing Co
Turning Point
Roosters
Music
Friday 28th April - 6pm -11pm
Main Stage
6.00pm Jim Thistle
7.00pm Leo Hicks
8.00pm Makk
9.00pm Stockyard Crossing10.00pm DJ Reluctant
Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm
Main Stage
12.00pm Stan Smith
1.00pm The Lowells
2.00pm James Kennedy
3.00pm The OD's
4.00pm Captain and the Bear
Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm
Artmakers Stage
James Roberts
Karen Briggs
Marnie Lane
Shelley Moore
The Henshaws Hot Spots
Thomas Baxter
*Timings TBC
Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm
Main Stage
6.00pm Keeper of Bees
7.00pm Pepperhead
8.00pm Drop Leg Stepper
9.00pm DJ Rory Hoy
10.00pm Hot Sauce
Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm
Hip Hop Stage
8.00pm SMIFF
9.00pm Chills Myth
10.00pm Former Hero
Sunday 30th April – 12pm – 6pm
Main Stage
12.00pm Keepers of Bees
1.00pm Crafted in rock
2.00pm Stella Anderson
3.00pm Leo Hicks
4.00pm Shindig DJ’s
5.00pm Five Times Steady
More information at: www.henshaws.org.uk/