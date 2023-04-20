Four-day Henshaws Beer Festival in Knaresborough confirms its full line-up for next week

Running from Friday, April 28 to Sunday, April 30 with two adult evening sessions and two day-time sessions, Henshaws Beer Festival is showcasing local beers and local musicians, as well as fundraising for its work supporting people living with sight loss and disabilities.

There will be different stages throughout Henshaws Beer Festival weekend at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough, including the main stage, a hip hop stage, our Artmakers stage and an acoustic stage on the last day of the festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Expect performances from a great range of artists such as the renowned DJ and continued Henshaws supporter Rory Hoy, popular reggae band Drop leg steppers and hip hop artist Chills Myth.

Flashback to local live music at Henshaws Beer Festival in Harrogate. (Picture Mike Whorley Photgraphy)

A spokesperson for Henshaws, whose specialist college is located in Harrogate, said: “The Harrogate area and North Yorkshire are very lucky to have such a fantastic pool of talented musicians who are supporting the charity this year and performing throughout the weekend. "

What visitors to Henshaws Beer Festival can expect

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beers

Fantastic beers from local breweries

Cold Bath Brewing Co

Daleside

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate Brewing Co

Turning Point

Roosters

Music

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 28th April - 6pm -11pm

Main Stage

6.00pm Jim Thistle

7.00pm Leo Hicks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8.00pm Makk

9.00pm Stockyard Crossing10.00pm DJ Reluctant

Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm

Main Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.00pm Stan Smith

1.00pm The Lowells

2.00pm James Kennedy

3.00pm The OD's

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.00pm Captain and the Bear

Saturday 29th April – 12pm – 5pm

Artmakers Stage

James Roberts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Briggs

Marnie Lane

Shelley Moore

The Henshaws Hot Spots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Baxter

*Timings TBC

Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm

Main Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6.00pm Keeper of Bees

7.00pm Pepperhead

8.00pm Drop Leg Stepper

9.00pm DJ Rory Hoy

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10.00pm Hot Sauce

Saturday 29th April – 6pm - 11pm

Hip Hop Stage

8.00pm SMIFF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

9.00pm Chills Myth

10.00pm Former Hero

Sunday 30th April – 12pm – 6pm

Main Stage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12.00pm Keepers of Bees

1.00pm Crafted in rock

2.00pm Stella Anderson

3.00pm Leo Hicks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4.00pm Shindig DJ’s

5.00pm Five Times Steady