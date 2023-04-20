Lorry driver banned from driving following incident on major Harrogate district road
A lorry driver who caused an incident on the A59 at Blubberhouses on Tuesday (18 April) has been banned from driving for 23 months.
The driver, 51-year-old Jacek Borowski from Poland, lost control of his HGV heading down the hill and blocked the road completely.
The road was closed for most of the day, causing significant disruption in the area.
Thankfully, no one else was involved or injured.
Officers breathalysed the driver who blew 92 micrograms of alcohol in 100 milligrams of breath – almost three times the legal limit.
He was remanded into custody immediately and put before York Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (19 April) where he pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed limit.
Mr Borowski has been disqualified from driving for 23 months.