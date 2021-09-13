New beer tours unveiled for first-ever Harrogate Beer Week

Turning Point independent brewery in Knaresborough is just one of the micro breweries taking part in Harrogate Beer Week.

Supported by Harrogate Business Improvement District, Harrogate Beer Week will run from Monday, September 20 to Sunday, September 26 with a series of special events hosted by different bars, brewery taps, and eateries across the town.

One of the many events is a different sort of trail - a Harrogate Beer Tour which will be held several times during the week.

The beer week's main sponsor, Harrogate Business Improvement District, which launched a Lego tour for families to boost town centre footfall during the summer, said the new trail reflected the strength of the town's independent beer sector.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “With the Lego models packed away in their boxes, Harrogate Beer Week is the next exciting trail devised to lure visitors into the town centre, and we are delighted to be its headline sponsor.

“This trail will introduce Harrogate to a new audience, and once here they will see for themselves what a fantastic offering we have in terms of shops, bars, restaurants and entertainment venues.”

Harrogate Beer Week has been organised by Rachel Auty, the local beer communications specialist behind both Taste and Raucous Agency Limited.

Her efforts have been praised by Harrogate BID.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “The programme that Rachel Auty has put together looks absolutely fantastic, and it’s great to see so many town-centre venues hosting events throughout the week.

“It’s a terrific way to showcase the local craft ale industry, and this event will no doubt lure real ale lovers from a wide geographical area to our town - and not just at the weekend."

Highlights: Harrogate Beer Week line-up includes:

Brewery tours at Turning Point independent brewery in Knaresborough

A Live Tasting & Question & Answer session at Rooster’s Brewery Taproom

A Home Brewers Social event at Major Tom’s bar

A guided beer tasting of Harrogate beer by Beer Sommelier Annabel Smith at Cold Bath Clubhouse

A Craft Beer Club event at The Disappearing Chin bar

Live music from The Paper Waits at The Little Ale House

The launch of ‘Modern British Beer’ by beer writer Matthew Curtis at Rooster’s Brewery Taproom

There will be various bar tours taking place across the town by Harrogate Beer Tour