It's official: Harrogate Theatre panto will return in 2021 with glittering Cinderella family show this Christmas

Cinderella is on- Harrogate Theatre has confirmed its massively popular magical family panto is to return this festive season for the first time since 2019.

The good news for pupils and parents, children and adult, families and grandparents - and the important arts hub's annual finances - is that Cinderella will be going to the ball this year and all of Harrogate is invited.

Pantomine co-writer David Bown, who is Harrogate Theatre's chief executive, said: “All at Harrogate Theatre are so excited to be putting the final touches to this year’s pantomime.

"Tickets are selling fast as the reality that Cinderella is to finally go ahead sinks in.

"Make sure you don’t miss out this Christmas… it promises to be a ball!"

Packed with sparkle and festive fun, Harrogate Theatre’s magical family pantomime is back with a bang from Wednesday, November 24 to Sunday, January 16, 2022.

After the disappointment of cancelling the 2020 panto during the pandemic, director and co-writer Phil Lowe said: “We are absolutely delighted we will be back in the rehearsal room this Christmas. I’ve missed the boos and cheers so can’t wait to start creating a spectacular panto for the beautiful people of Harrogate”.

Harrogate Theatre is now inviting everyone to dust off their ball gowns and get ready to boo, hiss, cheer and sing all before the clock strikes 12.

Remember that feeling, you’ve taken your seats, the lights are dimmed, a hush spreads over the auditorium and then...the music kicks in, it’s upbeat and fun, it warms the soul and you know this is going to be a brilliant show!

Poor Cinderella doesn't get out much and with her two horrible sisters making her do all the housework, there's no chance she'll be going to the big party at the palace.

So, when her magical fairy godmother rocks up with a top-notch frock, the most fabulous pair of shoes, and a hot ticket to the glitzy event of the year, all her wishes come true for just one night.

Join the panto team on a magical adventure as Cinderella dances the night away and races against the clock, all with the help of a little fairy magic and her best friends by her side.

With audio described, relaxed, socially distanced, BSL and captioned shows there’s a performance that everyone can enjoy.

There's also a tip-off to keep an eye out for cast announcements soon.