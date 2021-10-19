Harrogate gas leak: Supplies restored to all affected properties following Friday's incident

A major gas leak was discovered on Ripon Road on Friday and affected supplies to over 3,200 people across Harrogate over the weekend

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have now restored gas supplies to all affected properties that they have been able to access in Harrogate, following Friday’s loss of supply incident.

Today (October, 19), teams will continue to door-knock properties they have so far been unable to access, working from 8am until 10pm tonight.

Chris Keith, Business Operations Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: "We’d like to thank all our customers in Harrogate for their incredible patience while we worked to return gas supplies to normal, we really appreciate their support.”