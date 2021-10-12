Harrogate community store to offer a helping hand

New Park Community Grocery Manager Sophia Clark

Resurrected Bites has launched the New Park Community Grocery with the aim of reducing food waste and food poverty across the Harrogate district.

They work with local businesses and suppliers to divert quality food from being dumped on landfill and instead offer an affordable way for people to purchase it.

Not only does it help people save money, it also means residents are helping to save the environment by stopping good food from going to waste.

With furlough coming to an end, the £20 Universal Credit increase also being scrapped and the continued threat of rising fuel costs, there are concerns that this coming winter could prove extremely harsh for the lower paid and vulnerable.

Sophia Clarke, Grocery Manager, said: “We understand it is a very difficult time for everyone at the moment, so we are here to help support people in the community the best we can.

“The rising energy and food prices and the loss of the £20 Universal Credit uplift payment is causing a great deal of concern for many of our customers which is why we have launched this scheme to help those families who are struggling.

“You can get a full shop for as little as £3 which gets you £30 worth of shopping and bigger households can get double the amount for £6.

“Our shop is fully stocked with lots of fresh fruit and vegetables, chilled, cereals, tins and freezer items. We look forward to welcoming and helping as many people as we can.”

Established in 2018, Resurrected Bites began as a ‘pay-as-you-feel’ community café and by March 2020, were running three cafes across the district.

When the cafes were forced to close due to the pandemic, they instead provided home deliveries of food supplies for vulnerable families and individuals in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Nidderdale, Boroughbridge, Ouseburn, Ripon and Bramhope.

Since then, they have assisted 15,750 people with between three and seven days’ worth of food and diverted three tonnes of food waste from landfill every week.

The New Park Community Grocery is open Tuesdays and Thursday from 9.30am until 3.30pm and is situated on West Street, just off Skipton Road at New Park Primary Academy School.