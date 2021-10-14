Specialist care home in Harrogate welcomes new manager

Victoria Edwards has been appointed as the new home manager of Vida Grange in Pannal

Victoria will lead a team of 250 and be responsible for the day-to-day management of the home, which includes ensuring those who live at Vida Grange receive the highest standards of care, delivered with dignity and respect.

Victoria brings with her a wealth of experience, having worked in adult social care since 2007.

She previously carried out roles including regional hospitality specialist, general manager and senior general manger at Barchester Healthcare, where she was responsible for commissioning and running a group of 60 homes.

She also has a Masters in Business Management and in 2017 was recognised as Outstanding in the caring domain by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Commenting on her appointment, Victoria said: "I'm honoured to be given a role at such a well respected, innovative care home with an award-winning team.

"Vida Healthcare's person-centred philosophy of care really stood out to me and I'm excited to preserve the homes 'Outstanding' rating by successfully running its operations, ensuring the continued safety of its residents, providing advice and support to residents, families and staff and most importantly, delivering compassionate care for people's loved ones."

James Rycroft, managing director at Vida Healthcare, added: "Despite the recruitment challenges we currently face in our sector, we are continuing to invest in our staff and we're always on the lookout for brilliant nurses, carers and managers, like Victoria, to join us."