Explore Harrogate's heritage for free with Heritage Open Days and Harrogate Civic Society
The public will get the chance to explore the incredible history, heritage and culture of the Harrogate district as Heritage Open Days returns this weekend.
Since Heritage Open Days started in 1994, the annual event run across England by thousands of community volunteers has grown to more than 5,700 events attracting 2.4 million visitors in 2019 and is now the country's largest community heritage festival.
Led nationally by the National Trust since 2011, at the local level one of the key players is Harrogate Civic Society which helps throw open the doors of a wide range of public buildings and attractions on our doorstep free of charge to enable people to experience local history, architecture and culture free of charge,
Running from this Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 19, the 2021 Heritage Open Days will take place across the Harrogate district spanning the public, private and voluntary sectors in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Nidderdale.
Harrogate Civic Society are co-ordinating Heritage Open Days in the town with a number of buildings and attractions being open free of charge, as well as a series of special events, talks and more.
This year's events will benefit from the knowledge and expertise of renowned Harrogate historian and author Malcolm Neesam.
In association with the Harrogate Civic Society, Mr Neesam will be hosting Heritage Open Days at The Club on Saturday, 11 and Sunday 19th September 19.
Among the many locations taking part from this weekend are Knaresborough Castle Keep, Stonefall Cemetery, Rudding Park private chapel, The Civic Centre (Council offices, New Park Heritage Centre, The Harrogate Club, The Magnesia Well, Valley Gardens, St Peter’s Church, St Roberts RC Church and many more.
Heritage Open Days is England's contribution to the European Heritage Days which were first set up by the Council of Europe and the European Commission in 1991.
New to this year's Heritage Open Days is a programme of Guided Walks:
Bilton Park Colliery
Town Walk from Crescent Gardens – following plaques to learn about the Spa Heritage of our town
Town Walk from Station Gardens
Valley Drive – learning about the buildings and some of the famous people who lived there
New Park – exploring the historic community
Daily
10.30 – 15.00
Harrogate Walking Tours
Heritage Open Days: Harrogate highlights
Friday, September 10
10.00—16.00
Knaresborough Castle Keep. Once a luxury royal residence. Explore the King’s Chamber, the dungeon and more. No booking required
11.00 – 1.00
St. Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street. No booking required.
Saturday, September 11
14.00
1.5 mile walk to Bilton Park Colliery Walk along banks of the River Nidd. Book in advance if possible. 01423 203097 or email [email protected]
11.00 &15.00
Guided tour of The Harrogate Club, Victoria Avenue. Tel: 01423 540248 to book
10.30, 11.00
13.00 & 13.30
Stonefall Cemetery Tours (Commonwealth War Graves Commission) Learn about the work of the CWGC and the stories of some of those buiried.
Pre-booking required www.eventbrite.co.uk
(also Wednesday 15th, Saturday 18th & Sunday 19th)
Sunday, September 12
10.00 -11.30
Town walk 1 1.5 hrs. following brown plaques from opposite Station and discovering about how the town developed,. Email: [email protected] to book.
10.00 -16.00
Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens. Built 1858 to house the pump for the adjacent magnesia well. Now a fascinating visitor centre. No booking required.
Monday, September 13
14.00 -15.30
Town walk 2 1.5 hrs. following brown plaques from Crescent Gardens and discovering our Spa Heritage Email: [email protected] to book.
11.00 – 1.00
St. Peter’s Church, Cambridge Street. No booking required.
10.00 - noon
St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community
Tuesday, September 14
9.30 - noon
Bilton Study Group open day - discover old records of Bilton @ Bilton Community Centre, Tagg House Book in advance if possible 01423203097 or email [email protected]
10.00 - noon
St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community
10.00 – 11.30
14.00 – 15.30
Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue. The Hidden, and Not So Hidden, Gems of Harrogate Library. Learn more about the history of, and resources held at, Harrogate's Carnegie Library.
14.00 - 16.00
Rudding Park Private Chapel - spectacular architecture and masonry. Built in 1874, 50 years after the house was built. No booking required
14.00 - 15.00
A walk on Valley Drive - look at the origins of this fascinating street
Email: [email protected] to book
Wednesday, September 15
14.00 - 16.00
Rudding Park Private Chapel - spectacular architecture and masonry. Built in 1874, 50 years after the house was built. No booking required.
10.00 - noon
St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community
10.00 – 11.30
14.00 – 15.30
Harrogate Library, Victoria Avenue. The Hidden, and Not So Hidden, Gems of Harrogate Library. Learn more about the history of, and resources held at, Harrogate's Carnegie Library.
16.30 – 17.45
Harrogate Free Walking Tour – A Local Tour for Local People. Meet opposite Bettys
Thursday, September 16
13.30 - 15.00
A Walk around New Park - explore the historic community. Tel: 01423 502840 to book or email [email protected]
Friday 17th
10.00 - noon
St. Mark’s Church, Leeds Road. A modern church serving the community
10.00 – 15.00
Wesley Chapel, Oxford Street Recently re-ordered and re-branded as the Wesley Centre. Curved gallery and superb joinery.
Saturday 18th
10.30 - 13.00
The Civic Centre - guided tour incl. the Council Chamber and Civic Silver.
Email: [email protected] to book
10.00 – 14.00
St. Robert’s RC Church, Robert Street. With a stunning interior worth visiting
10.00 – 15.00
St Wilfrid’s Church, Duchy Road. Tours every half hour. Tower tours available.
Booking preferred [email protected]
15.00 - 17.00
New Park Heritage Centre (officially opens today) - guided tours. 01423 502840 to book or email [email protected]
16.30 – 17.45
Harrogate Free Walking Tour – A Local Tour for Local People. Meet opposite Bettys.
Sunday 19th
11.00 &15.00
Guided tour of The Harrogate Club, Victoria Avenue Tel: 01423 540248 to book
10.00 -16.00
Old Magnesia Well Pump Room, Valley Gardens. Built 1858 to house the pump for the adjacent magnesia well. Now a fascinating visitor centre. No booking required.
Enquiries to [email protected]
For full details, please visit www.harrogatecivicsociety.org
For details of other events in the area, visit www.heritageopendays.org
Plus
Saturday, September 26
10.00 - 16.00
Royal Hall Open Day - Guided tours 11.00 & 14.00
Please note, this is not a HODS event but is supported by Harrogate Civic Society