Harrogate welcomes back the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show

In addition to everything that the makers and sellers of ice cream need to run their businesses, the show will also include exhibitors selling coffee and other beverages, cakes, confectionary and savoury snacks.

The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show is organised by the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA), the trade body for the ice cream sector.

Zelica Carr, Ice Cream Alliance CEO, said: “The last live Show in 2020 was the first to be extended to include other products sold by parlours, mobilers, cafes and others.

The much-loved and popular Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show will begin tomorrow (Tuesday 8) until Thursday, February 10 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate

“That was in response to a survey of our members that revealed the other products they wanted to see at the show - 69% sell coffee, 63% tea and other hot drinks, 61% sell cakes, 61% confectionary and 41% savoury snacks.”

In common with other hospitality businesses, the ice cream sector has had a tough time during the pandemic.

However it has bounced back in 2021 with the support of the ICA’s Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign and record numbers holidaying in this country.

Zelica added: “The 2022 Show will be bigger and better than ever.

“It will provide a launch pad for the further growth of our sector and where better to meet than in the fabulous town of Harrogate with its wonderful hotels, bars restaurants and beautiful surrounding countryside.

"I look forward to seeing you all there.”

The Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Trevor Chapman, was also keen to welcome back the show.

He said: “I am delighted that the Ice Cream Alliance are once again returning to Harrogate for their exhibition in February 2022.

"We recognise the importance of the show which attracts companies and visitors from across the world and I would like to wish the company every success at the Harrogate Yorkshire Event Centre."

Heather Parry, Managing Director of the Yorkshire Event Centre, added: “We are very excited to welcome The Ice Cream & Artisan Food Show back home to the Yorkshire Event Centre.

"It is great to be hosting events again, doing what we do best, presenting large scale events like this which are so important for the industry and the economy.

"This is a very special and delicious event and is great for the Yorkshire Event Centre, for Harrogate and for Yorkshire.”