Double transplant patient presents cheque to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital following 850 mile walking challenge

Mark Smith has worked hard to raise awareness about kidney disease locally and nationally as he believes it is very much misunderstood and unrecognised as one of the major causes of death.

He is a keen walker and has completed various other challenges including the Yorkshire Three Peaks and Hadrian’s Wall, raising over £17,000 so far for charity.

His latest challenge was slightly different to the others as it took place during a national lockdown, restricting his ability to walk in places that he would normally visit.

Mark Smith presented a cheque for £481.00 to Dr Albert Day and John Fox, Friends of Harrogate Hospital, following his 850-mile walking challenge

Mark finished his walk at Harrogate District Hospital in December, where he was greeted by Councillor Trevor Chapman, Mayor of the Borough of Harrogate and the Mayoress, Mrs Janet Chapman, Chris Thompson, former Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Organ Donation Community, Friends of Harrogate Hospital and staff from Harrogate Hospital.

On completing his challenge, Mark said: "The idea behind 850 miles is in recognition of 850 million kidney patients worldwide so doing a walk where I could get out to places that are isolated from others and still live my life whilst supporting all these people through raising awareness and a little bit of money on the way became the perfect challenge.

"I also want people to see that no matter what life throws at you, it is how you use those things, what you make of them that is important, and I want to show that despite everything I have faced I can still do challenges like this."

Last week, Mark Smith returned to Harrogate Hospital to present a cheque for £481.00 to Dr Albert Day and John Fox, Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

Dr Albert Day, a former chairman of Harrogate & District NHS Foundation Trust and now part of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital charity said: "Mark Smith is remarkable.

"He faces and overcomes challenges, he inspires others.

"The significance of the '850' mile walk is to highlight the 850 million people who have the burden of kidney disease and the imperative to find enough organ donors.

"Mark has walked through all weathers, on different terrains and even whilst recovering from Covid.

"He deserves our respect as well as our profound thanks."

Mark added: "I just want to say the biggest heartfelt thank you to everyone for the support.

"There are so many people who have joined me for walks, some longer than others, but everybody who has been on a walk has been fantastic company and the support from everybody to keep going has been great so thank you all for that."

John Fox, of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, is thankful for the money Mark has raised for the charity and believes he is an inspiration to others.

He said: "The last 20 months have been extremely challenging times for voluntary groups like the Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

"We have not been able to hold our usual fundraising activities so we are extremely grateful to Mark Smith for making us one of the beneficiaries of his 2021 Walking Challenge.