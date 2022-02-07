This is your chance to nominate your local heroes in the North Yorkshire community awards

Community organisations and individual volunteers make a huge contribution to improving lives – and nominations are now open for the North Yorkshire community awards.

Following two years of postponements due to Covid-19, the awards are back for their sixth year.

They aim to highlight the incredible work taking place across North Yorkshire in helping us deliver critical services and providing social networks which reduce isolation and enable people to live independently for longer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People across North Yorkshire have the chance to honour volunteers who make a real difference in their community and to nominate their unsung heroes for an award

The three categories include:

Best community group – awarded to groups carrying out voluntary activity/activities in North Yorkshire

Volunteer of the year – awarded to individual volunteers carrying out voluntary activity/activities in North Yorkshire.

Making a difference - helping rural communities to flourish – awarded to individuals or groups who have through their voluntary activity/activities made a real difference to a rural area/rural areas of North Yorkshire

This award recognises unique, innovative, enterprising or resilient approaches to overcoming rural issues, challenges or disadvantage that have impacted on people, communities and/or the environment.

Marie-Ann Jackson, Head of the Stronger Communities Programme, said: “The community awards honour the remarkable work of local volunteers who are committed to improving lives across North Yorkshire

“The last two years have been challenging in so many ways and we have all had to pull together to get through the effects of a pandemic.

"The awards this year will really highlight what has been happening and are more important than ever before.

“If you think someone you know deserves some recognition, I urge you to nominate them. Let’s show our appreciation for more unsung heroes.”

The winners of the 2018 best community group was Exclusively Inclusive, a voluntary group who organise social events to help people overcome isolation within the Skipton area.

Katie Peacock, group organiser, said: “It felt amazing to be part of a group of people who had been nominated for their contributions to their communities.

"There was such a buzz of excitement, accomplishment and celebration as well as an overriding desire to continue and develop our community work.”

The closing date for nominations is May 6, 2022. Nomination forms can be completed online.

Finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at the North Yorkshire Wider Partnership Conference at the Pavilions of Harrogate, North Yorkshire Showground on the morning of Friday, September 30.

The winner of each category will receive £1,000 for the project, group or nominated relevant local charity in the case of the volunteer awards.

Two runners-up in each category will receive £250.