A ban on smoking in pub gardens and other outdoor venues is being considered by the government.

The ban could include venues such as pub gardens, restaurant terraces and outside hospitals.

Sir Keir Starmer has addressed questions about the proposed plan.

The indoor smoking ban was introduced in England, Northern Ireland and Wales since 2007 and Scotland in 2006.

The government are considering changes to smoking laws, after a leaked document reportedly revealed that a ban on smoking in outdoor venues including pub gardens was in the works.

The Prime Minister (PM), addressed the proposed plan with journalists in Paris on Thursday (August 29). Speaking to ITV he said: “My starting point on this is to remind everybody that over 80,000 people lose their lives every year because of smoking. That is a preventable death, it’s a huge burden on the NHS and, of course, it is a burden on the taxpayer.”

Here’s everything you need to know about how an outdoor smoking ban could impact you.

The government is reportedly considering an outdoor smoking ban. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Where could smoking be banned?

The government is considering to extend the current indoor smoking ban to some outdoor areas in England according to papers seen by The Sun.

It’s expected that an outdoor smoking ban would work similarly to the indoor smoking ban, with fines issued for breaking the rules and penalties for venues that fail to enforce the law.

The full list of proposed outdoor areas where smoking could be banned include:

pub gardens

shisha bars

restaurant terraces

outdoor restaurants

on the pavement by nightclubs

open-air spaces at nightclubs

outside sports stadiums

outside hospitals

outside universities

playgrounds

small parks

The proposed outdoor smoking ban would only apply to England, according to the BBC, with devolved governments in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales being able to choose whether or not to bring in similar rules.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We do not comment on leaks. Smoking claims 80,000 lives a year, puts huge pressure on our NHS, and costs taxpayers billions.”

Adding: "We are determined to protect children and non-smokers from the harms of second-hand smoking. We're considering a range of measures to finally make Britain smoke-free."

There is concern about the impact such a ban would have on the hospitality industry, with Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality, warning: “A ban on smoking in outdoor spaces comes with the prospect of serious economic harm to hospitality venues. You only have to look back to the significant pub closures we saw after the indoor smoking ban to see the potential impact it could have.

"This ban would not only affect pubs and nightclubs, but hotels, cafes and restaurants that have all invested significantly in good faith in outdoor spaces and continue to face financial challenges.”

Will vaping be banned?

Full details of the proposed outdoor smoking ban have not yet been confirmed but it could potentially target vapes as well as cigarettes.

When was smoking indoors banned?

Smoking in enclosed public places and workplaces has been illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland since 2007 and since 2006 in Scotland. It applies to pubs, bars, restaurants, clubs, work places and work vehicles.

Workers can be fined up to £200, or up to £50 in Scotland if they are caught smoking in the workplace. Businesses can be fined up to £2,500 if they don’t prevent people from smoking in the workplace or up to £1,000 if they don’t display “no smoking” signs. Whilst, in Scotland, there is a fixed penalty fine of £200, which can go up to £2,500 if the fine isn’t paid. The law doesn’t apply to e-cigarettes or vapes, with employers being able to decide whether or not they are allowed on their premises.

