Ripon Grammar School pupil sets up thriving sign language club to teach younger students

Founding member of the student-led Equalities Society and pastoral prefect 16-year-old Lucy McClean has recruited around 20 keen pupils to join her at the lunch time club.

So far, they have learned signs for family members, pets, numbers, colours and the alphabet and all of them will now be enrolling on an accredited online foundation course, which will enable them to sign fully formed sentences.

Aspiring medical student Lucy, who has already used her sign language skills during work experience at a doctors’ surgery, said she first realised there was a demand for sign language classes when she volunteered with a first form history class.

Lucy McClean has set up a sign language club at Ripon Grammar School to teach younger pupils the language

She said: “Some of the students were really interested in learning BSL but, at the time, there was no way for them to them to do so within school.

“I decided to establish the club to allow them to learn a new and exciting method of communication, and also to develop my own communication skills.”

Most deaf people who use sign language in the United Kingdom use BSL, a rich combination of hand gestures, facial expressions and body language and like English, it has its own grammar, syntax and lexicons.

Lucy, from Knaresborough, who is taking chemistry, biology and history at A-level along with an extended project qualification on healthcare inequality, is urging more students to learn to have conversations in BSL.

She added: “It is vitally important to improve and aid inclusivity and communication within RGS and the wider Ripon community.

“I have gained a better understanding of BSL and have improved my skills while enjoying teaching lower school pupils and sharing my enthusiasm.”