PICTURE SPECIAL: Hundreds of motor enthusiasts flock to Harrogate to see vehicles on display at Car Enthusiasts Motor Show

Hundreds of people attended the show where over 150 vehicles were on display, including cars, vans, lorries, motorbikes, scooters, steam engines and tractors.

People of all ages enjoyed a fun day out where there were also a number of charity stalls on offer, along with children’s entertainment and the chance to meet some animals.

Brian Busby, organiser of the popular event, said: “This year was a smaller show than usual years but we still had roughly 150 vehicles on show.

“This year we have managed to raise £779 so I would like to say thank you to all that donated raffle prizes, as well as money to such a great cause.

“I would also like to say thank you to all the marshals and volunteers who helped out at the show as without everyone showing up and helping out, there would be no show.

“Finally, I would like to say a big thank you to Harrogate Rugby Club for letting us hold our show at their grounds.”

Tessa Klemz, North Yorkshire Regional Fundraiser at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Charity, added: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the Harrogate Car Enthusiasts Motor Show for all of their support again this year.

“We are really delighted with how much money we raised on the stall at the show and over the years, Harrogate Car Enthusiasts have raised over £4,000 which is a phenomenal achievement.”

For more about the Harrogate Car Enthusiasts, head to https://bit.ly/3OcOoqr

Andrew and Christine Willoughby from Knaresborough with their Austin 7

Malcolm Norris with his 1946 David Brown Thresherman tractor that started its life at Beckwith Head Saw Mills

Georgia Meyer from Pannal in a 1977 Triumph Spitfire

Jack Lofthouse (aged three) having fun in his toy Land Rover