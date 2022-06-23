Here are the 127 traders who will be at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this weekend

After a sell-out first year in 2021, the family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.
The weekend will also include a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides to enjoy.
Here is a list of all the street food, bars and artisan market traders that will be in attendance this weekend:
Armenian Family Street Kitchen
Big Mouth Gyoza
Caps Off Kitchen
Dapur Malaysia
Favourdelights
Greek Street Food
Hanul Romanesc
Jimmy Macks Street Kitchen
Kuala Lumpur Café
Lebanese Street Food Truck
Little Somboon Box
Luigi Streetfood
Pavs Dhaba
Redheads Mac n Cheese
Spuds and Bros
Srinon Thai Streetfood
The Jolly Allotment
The Yorkshire Brat
The Yorkshire Wrapper
Turkish Shawarma
Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast
Desserts - fancy a sweet treat? Check out these delicious dessert traders
Brown and Blond
Little Bubble Box
Mr Whippy
The Churros Bar
The Crepe Pod
Drinks - from cold beer and refreshing cider to colourful cocktails and everything in between
Black Dog Wine Bar
Gilli’s Gin Tin
Goodfellows
Hunky Dory
Lemon Shakers
Orchards of Husthwaite
Reggae Reggae Rum Shack
Soldier’s Ale House
The Barista
The Bon Vivant
The Coco Shack
Zingaa
The Artisan Markets - this year you will find over 90 independent stalls
Sweet Goods
Candyfloss York
Cinammmm
Dappa Donuts
Fudge Fudge Wink Wink
Itadeli
LoveCheesecakes
Malvavisco Marshmallows
MoodyMare Patisserie
Pick Mix Gift
Sweet Sisters Cakery
Sweet Treats By Charlotte
The Brownie and Bruffle Co.
The Little Yorkshire Scone Company
The Savvy Baker
Volcano Cookies
Wicked Fudge
Yorkshire Flapjack
Savoury Goods
Andalucian Olive Company
Barkelicious
Chiltern Charcuterie
Crazy Canary Hot Sauce
Evie’s Pupcakes
Flavour Art Coffee
Gilly’s
Go Indian Spice
Gourmet Scotch Egg Co.
Great British Cheese Co.
Jones Pies
Karpaty Bakery
La Focaccia
Legendary Sauce Co.
MKS Food Distribution
Mighty spice
Rose Cottage Pantry
Shaw Meats
Taste of Yorkshire
The Cheese Board
Drinks
Bytchmix Cocktails
Castle Hill Gin
Forged Spirits
Kin Toffee Vodka
Libations Rum
Malton Brewery/YP Beer
Northern Fox Yorkshire Gin
Northern Shakers
O'Donnell Moonshine
Priory Vodka
The Alcohol Free Drinks Co.
The White House Distillery
Two Lasses Spirits Limited
Handmade, Gifts and Homeware
Blossom and Stone Home
Danum Slate
Devaiya Oils
Elizabeth May Jewels
Foxes and Lace
Greenwood Valley Healing
Jade Lotus
Laserhandcrafts
Mae's Handmade
Olive Made
Pacific Ridley
Picadora
Pure Indulgence Soaps
Raised By Humans
Rex's Succulent Emporium
Rock and Rose Jewelry Making
STOSH Workshop
Snapdragon
Splatterworks
The Tru Soap Co.
Tj's Boutique Gifts
Two Little Mice
WAX THIS WAY
Woodcutter Creations
Yorkshire Blankets
Artists
Jane Gales Design
Migrating Art Co.
StavesArt
Experiences
Cherry Blossom Henna
Hey Mama Club
Joe’s Owl Encounters and Exotic Mobile Zoo
The Face Paint Parlour
Charity
The Woodland Trust
WWF
Company Representatives
Butternut Box
Costco
Peak Garden Furniture
Venture Photography Leeds
Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours
For more information about the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival and to buy tickets, head to https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/