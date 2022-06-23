Here are the 127 traders who will be at the Harrogate Food and Drink Festival this weekend

After a sell-out first year in 2021, the family foodie festival focuses on a huge selection of freshly made international cuisine, independent bars and breweries, along with an artisan market featuring local produce, craft and wellbeing businesses.

The weekend will also include a stage with live music, entertainers and performers, an extensive children’s activities programme and a selection of fairground rides to enjoy.

Here is a list of all the street food, bars and artisan market traders that will be in attendance this weekend:

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival returns to the Stray for it’s second year this weekend

Armenian Family Street Kitchen

Big Mouth Gyoza

Caps Off Kitchen

Dapur Malaysia

Favourdelights

Greek Street Food

Hanul Romanesc

Jimmy Macks Street Kitchen

Kuala Lumpur Café

Lebanese Street Food Truck

Little Somboon Box

Luigi Streetfood

Pavs Dhaba

Redheads Mac n Cheese

Spuds and Bros

Srinon Thai Streetfood

The Jolly Allotment

The Yorkshire Brat

The Yorkshire Wrapper

Turkish Shawarma

Yorkshire Crackling Hog Roast

Desserts - fancy a sweet treat? Check out these delicious dessert traders

Brown and Blond

Little Bubble Box

Mr Whippy

The Churros Bar

The Crepe Pod

Drinks - from cold beer and refreshing cider to colourful cocktails and everything in between

Black Dog Wine Bar

Gilli’s Gin Tin

Goodfellows

Hunky Dory

Lemon Shakers

Orchards of Husthwaite

Reggae Reggae Rum Shack

Soldier’s Ale House

The Barista

The Bon Vivant

The Coco Shack

Zingaa

The Artisan Markets - this year you will find over 90 independent stalls

Sweet Goods

Candyfloss York

Cinammmm

Dappa Donuts

Fudge Fudge Wink Wink

Itadeli

LoveCheesecakes

Malvavisco Marshmallows

MoodyMare Patisserie

Pick Mix Gift

Sweet Sisters Cakery

Sweet Treats By Charlotte

The Brownie and Bruffle Co.

The Little Yorkshire Scone Company

The Savvy Baker

Volcano Cookies

Wicked Fudge

Yorkshire Flapjack

Savoury Goods

Andalucian Olive Company

Barkelicious

Chiltern Charcuterie

Crazy Canary Hot Sauce

Evie’s Pupcakes

Flavour Art Coffee

Gilly’s

Go Indian Spice

Gourmet Scotch Egg Co.

Great British Cheese Co.

Jones Pies

Karpaty Bakery

La Focaccia

Legendary Sauce Co.

MKS Food Distribution

Mighty spice

Rose Cottage Pantry

Shaw Meats

Taste of Yorkshire

The Cheese Board

Drinks

Bytchmix Cocktails

Castle Hill Gin

Forged Spirits

Kin Toffee Vodka

Libations Rum

Malton Brewery/YP Beer

Northern Fox Yorkshire Gin

Northern Shakers

O'Donnell Moonshine

Priory Vodka

The Alcohol Free Drinks Co.

The White House Distillery

Two Lasses Spirits Limited

Handmade, Gifts and Homeware

Blossom and Stone Home

Danum Slate

Devaiya Oils

Elizabeth May Jewels

Foxes and Lace

Greenwood Valley Healing

Jade Lotus

Laserhandcrafts

Mae's Handmade

Olive Made

Pacific Ridley

Picadora

Pure Indulgence Soaps

Raised By Humans

Rex's Succulent Emporium

Rock and Rose Jewelry Making

STOSH Workshop

Snapdragon

Splatterworks

The Tru Soap Co.

Tj's Boutique Gifts

Two Little Mice

WAX THIS WAY

Woodcutter Creations

Yorkshire Blankets

Artists

Jane Gales Design

Migrating Art Co.

StavesArt

Experiences

Cherry Blossom Henna

Hey Mama Club

Joe’s Owl Encounters and Exotic Mobile Zoo

The Face Paint Parlour

Charity

The Woodland Trust

WWF

Company Representatives

Butternut Box

Costco

Peak Garden Furniture

Venture Photography Leeds

Yorkshire Appetite Food Tours