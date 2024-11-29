Yorkshire yoga teachers and wellness professionals come together

In August, and most recently November, yoga teachers, holistic therapists and wellness practitioners from across Yorkshire, attended successful networking events just outside Harrogate. These professional events are created for entrepreneurs and business owners in the health & wellbeing industry to connect, learn, share and grow together.

Before you imagine people in yoga pants chatting over a green tea and kale chips in a hotel meeting room, think again… the events are specifically designed and tailored to give attendees a unique opportunity to bond with other experts in their region. A non-competitive and non-judgemental collective of experience and wisdom from mind & body specialists. A gathering of hearts and minds where passion and knowledge provide an interactive agenda to offer attendees authentic, honest & valuable teachings and discussions.

Freelance corporate event director of 32yrs, Adrianne, now a Yoga Teacher, Paddleboard & SUP Yoga Instructor, Reiki practitioner and founder of Indyoga, saw much-needed industry connection when she relocated to the North. “I moved to Boroughbridge to be closer to my parents, and I had a couple of local yoga contacts, but I had left my entire friendship and business network in the south. I was very close to many yoga teachers and wellness practitioners in the Thames Valley, and we were part of a very kind and supportive group, whom I missed very much. I was rebuilding my business in a new location, but I felt alone and disconnected from my industry. I didn’t want to step on other teachers’ toes, I wanted to befriend, work and grow with them, not compete against them. That’s where my idea of connecting teachers together was born. I have always been a networker in my personal and professional life and I strongly believe there doesn’t have to be competition between us if we are respectful toward one another’s business and teachings. The world of yoga, wellness and wellbeing practices is a multi-billion-dollar industry and will continue to grow with more and more teachers training. The UK's wellness market was recently valued at $224 billion, ranking fifth in the world, and the wellness economy drives 5.6% of total GDP, so I would say there is enough work and clients to go round. The more we grow together then there can only be improvements and benefits from that growth, connection and solidarity in our industry.”

Adrianne continues, “Our networking events are in the early stages of development, but are beginning to receive recognition among an ever-increasing proficient wellness industry in Yorkshire. Feedback from attendees has been hugely positive and it is evident that this type of meeting is valued, welcomed and much needed”. After attending her second event, Marilee from Enchanting Ages shared her thoughts, "I had so much fun the first time, I had to come again. It was the best time ever!! So many beautiful people sharing through verbal exchange or expressing through their wellness practices. Everyone is so kind and welcoming, open and supportive."

Yorkshire retreat venue owner and author of 'The Healthy Home' and ‘The Feng Shui House Book’, Gina, gave this grateful feedback from her first event with us. "Thank you for a SUPER day! A well organised meeting in a way yoga teachers are not used to being brought together and facilitated so well. Congrats… you have created a lovely community and I am honoured to be part of it."

Amy Meehan Yoga attended her first event and will be sharing an offering in March “Lovely people and great energy work!! It did me the power of good on a personal and professional level. Thank you so much for such a brilliant day. I learnt so much and it was lovely to have the support of other yoga teachers and to swap stories. Very empowering. I feel like I’m a better teacher this week because of it.”

A sole business owners’ day-to-day work life can be solitary and isolated and coming together in this way is not only supportive, but offers attendees face to face connections, away from social media platforms. This also gives the business owner an already converted and captive audience to market and share niche areas in one place. These events build a community of professionals in an unruly industry that does not hold much, if any, union support or standardised legal, financial or business management. Each business owner has to do a bit of everything; a marketeer, a content creator, a communications consultant, an accountant, an IT technician and more. Yet most importantly they show up every day sharing their energy, knowledge and wisdom to clients and students. Meeting others who understand struggles and successes brings a likeminded community together for continued professional development and education, as well as making vital connections for friendship, business & personal support as well as future collaborations.

We hold quarterly networking events and our Spring event is on Sunday 9 March at Well House Yoga Space, just outside Harrogate. Tucked away in Nidderdale countryside, this is a perfect space with stunning views to inspire, energise and nourish the mind and body of a busy wellness professional in Yorkshire.

For more details please visit www.indyoga.uk/special-events-and-retreats/