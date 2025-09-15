Yorkshire man swims across three lakes to raise nearly 20k for children's charity

There are swims for the charity and then there are the swim marathons. And Dickie Inman has just completed what can only be described as a swim marathon as he completed three of the biggest lakes in Cumbria – Coniston (in June), Ullswater (in July) and - just completed - Windermere (the region’s longest 11 miles).

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dickie , who lives in Hampsthwaite near Harrogate, has - as he front crawled the 23 miles - raised more than £18,500 for Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity. That money will support the charity’s work to establish more Roald Dahl Nurse specialists in NHS hospitals in the region, nurses who provide a bespoke kind of personalised care and support for children and families living with some of the most serious and complex health conditions.

Richard and his family had a taste of what this might be like when, ten years ago, their baby daughter Flo was born with a condition known as VACTERL association, which causes a range of birth defects affecting multiple organs and body systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Flo this included a hole in her heart, an imperforate anus, spinal anomalies, dysplasia mal-rotated kidney’s, bladder abnormalities, spinal anomalies, a submucous cleft palate and a hearing deficit. The Leeds General Infirmary felt for many months like the family’s second home.

Dickie in cold water training

“It was by chance that I picked up an article about Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity and it resonated with me,” says Dickie, 58. “I knew what it was like to have a poorly child and, while Flo is doing well and now in year 6 at school, she’s had 25 surgeries and continues to be under the care of the hospital.

"But I can only imagine what it must be like if that early experience we had managing on a few hours’ sleep, trying to understand conditions, manage appointments, plan treatments, had continued in the same way for the rest of her life.

“It changed my outlook,” adds Dickie. “I meet parents with poorly children, and I can understand a little more of what their life is like, a life that is often hidden from public view. People don’t understand the whole range of emotions that go with caring for a sick child. The knock-on effect of that on working and family life. These parents just take on this overwhelming stressful role. Imagine what a godsend it would be having someone help you co-ordinate that care and support you across the weeks and months and years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dickie works for Serco (whose Foundation has themselves supported the charity, donating £150,000 over three years), has run marathons and endurance challenges before, but now – with two hip replacements – swimming was the only option.

“Flo’s at an age where dads are not quite as cool as they seemed when children are small. But she thinks this challenge is quite cool, and that feels good. And I know that like all fundraisers, while the job is to enrich the lives of others, it has enriched my life in so many ways, too.”