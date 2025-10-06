Specsavers Ripon raises over £1,000 for Vision Support during National Eye Health Week

Specsavers Ripon celebrated its long-standing commitment to promoting better eye health in the local community during National Eye Health Week (22 – 28 September) by partnering and fundraising for Vision Support.

As a locally owned and run store, Specsavers Ripon is dedicated to supporting the health and wellbeing of people in the community. Throughout September, to raise awareness for National Eye Health Week, the team took part in a whole host of initiatives.

They raised £1,220 by donating £10 for every enhanced eye test and participating in in-store and commuter bike rides over two days, cycling an impressive 383 miles – the equivalent of cycling from the store to the Scottish Highlands – smashing their target of 174 miles.

The funds raised will be used to finance taxis for those unable to attend Vision Support’s support group, provide IT equipment for those needing remote access to services, and help establish a social group specifically for working-age and younger individuals.

The Specsavers team also attended Vision Support’s weekly meeting at Allhallowgate Methodist Church to provide the 30 visitors with expert advice on how their team can assist them with sight loss and to answer any questions they might have about specific eye conditions. They hosted an 'ask the optometrist' session online and in store to answer community questions about eye health.

With figures from the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) revealing that one in five people will experience sight loss in their lifetime*, Specsavers Ripon is urging locals to prioritise their eye health.

Tanya Stimpson, director at Vision Support Harrogate District, said: ‘A huge thank you to the team at Specsavers Ripon for their incredible support, and to the community members who donated. The money raised will not only fund transport for members but also help them build stronger relationships through an isolating condition, directly assisting some of the most vulnerable people in our local community to access the practical and emotional support they receive through their weekly Vision Support Group. From the donation amount alone, we can see how generous our community is in ensuring individuals' needs are met.’

Katharine Friis, director at Specsavers Ripon, said: ‘On behalf of the team, we want to thank everyone who donated and helped raise much-needed funds for Vision Support, and to let them know that their donations have gone towards helping individuals in our community access the support they deserve. We aimed to use NEHW to highlight the importance of such a pillar in our community and to shed light on the significance of eye health to our customers and community.

‘Many people don't realise that sight loss can often be prevented or treated if a condition is caught early. Regular eye tests are essential for everyone, even if your vision seems fine. Eye tests are not just about glasses; they can identify serious conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and high blood pressure or risk of stroke.’

National Eye Health Week highlights how preventative care and early diagnosis are crucial in reducing unnecessary sight loss. According to RNIB, 250 people in the UK begin to lose their sight every day, and this number is expected to rise as the population ages*.

Eye health can also be affected by screen fatigue, especially as more people spend time on devices without consistent breaks. Specsavers recommends following the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at something 20 feet away to help reduce strain and preserve vision.

For more information on Specsavers Ripon or to book an appointment, call the store on 01765 694 777 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/Ripon

*RNIB ‘Key statistics about sight loss’ ( https://www.rnib.org.uk/professionals/research-and-data/key-information-and-statistics-on-sight-loss-in-the-uk/)