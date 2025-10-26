Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News

Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale

Bonfire Night in Pateley Bridge is to be held on Saturday 8th November from 6.30pm. Organised by the Upper Nidderdale Scout Group, they'll be plenty of hot food and drinks. Entry is by donation, all funds raised goes towards the running of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. There is a Guy making competition where everyone is welcome to enter. Please bring your Guys to the showground by 5pm on the day to be in for the chance of a prize!