Pateley Bridge Neighbourhood News
Bonfire Night in Pateley Bridge is to be held on Saturday 8th November from 6.30pm. Organised by the Upper Nidderdale Scout Group, they'll be plenty of hot food and drinks. Entry is by donation, all funds raised goes towards the running of Beavers, Cubs and Scouts. There is a Guy making competition where everyone is welcome to enter. Please bring your Guys to the showground by 5pm on the day to be in for the chance of a prize!
The Nidderdale Domino League results for 20th October are Royal Oak 5 Crown 4, Star Club A 5 Wellington 4. Half Moon 3 Star Club B 6, Pateley Club 6 Queens Head 3. Weekly running totals are: Star Club B 17, Wellington 16, Star Club A 15, Pateley Club 15, Royal Oak 15, Crown 11, Queens Head 10, Half Moon 9.