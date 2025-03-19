Popular Harrogate takeaway brings smiles to motorists with free pizza during rush hour

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:42 BST
A popular takeaway has been treating motorists on Skipton Road in Harrogate by handing out free pizza during rush-hour.

Pizza Pizza on Devonshire Place took to the busy road on Tuesday (March 18) with a sign saying ‘Beep 4 Pizza’.

Staff then delivered the free pizzas through windows as cars drove by.

To watch the video, click HERE.

Pizza Pizza, a popular takeaway in Harrogate, has been treating motorists on Skipton Road by handing out free pizza during rush-hour

The Leeds-based fast food restaurant opened its fourth store in Harrogate in April.

They also have three stores in Beeston, Kirkstall and Oakwood.

It is famous for their matchday munchboxes and has a partnership with Leeds United, offering tickets to matches through competitions.

From pizzas to calzones, to burgers and kebabs, there is something for everybody to enjoy at Pizza Pizza.

It is open every day from 5pm till 11pm.

For more information about Pizza Pizza, visit https://www.mypizzapizza.co.uk or follow them on Facebook.

