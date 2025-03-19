Popular Harrogate takeaway brings smiles to motorists with free pizza during rush hour
Pizza Pizza on Devonshire Place took to the busy road on Tuesday (March 18) with a sign saying ‘Beep 4 Pizza’.
Staff then delivered the free pizzas through windows as cars drove by.
The Leeds-based fast food restaurant opened its fourth store in Harrogate in April.
It is famous for their matchday munchboxes and has a partnership with Leeds United, offering tickets to matches through competitions.
From pizzas to calzones, to burgers and kebabs, there is something for everybody to enjoy at Pizza Pizza.
It is open every day from 5pm till 11pm.
For more information about Pizza Pizza, visit https://www.mypizzapizza.co.uk or follow them on Facebook.
