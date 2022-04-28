New partnership launched to showcase investment opportunities at major event

UKREiiF is designed to highlight commercial development opportunities across the UK and is expected to attract more than 5,000 people at the Royal Armouries in Leeds from Tuesday, May 17 until Thursday, May 19.
The partnership, called Invest in York & North Yorkshire, will host a presentation on the cinema stage at 3.15pm on Wednesday, May 18. The session will be opened by the York & North Yorkshire LEP and include speakers from Harrogate Borough Council and Selby District Council, as well as the chief executive of Drax power station.
James Farrar, COO of the York & North Yorkshire LEP, said: “It is great to have this chance to showcase why York & North Yorkshire is a great place to do business. We are a diverse region and this is reflected in our development opportunities where we are able to offer smaller scale sites right up to massive gigafactories.”
He added: “We’re excited to attend the event in May and to meet like-minded people who are looking to support economic growth in our region and across the UK. It’s an exciting time for York & North Yorkshire as we look forward to devolution and the many benefits this will bring. This could really open up the opportunities for those looking to invest in the region.”