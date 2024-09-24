Landmark Grade-II listed building in heart of Harrogate town centre gets brand new owners
Newtons Solicitors, with offices across Yorkshire and the North East, has completed a deal on the property on Cambridge Crescent which will become their Harrogate office after period of refurbishment.
Property consultants GSC Grays recently sold the former Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) premises for an undisclosed sum on behalf of the West Yorkshire development group Prospect Estates.
The prominent listed building, arranged over five floors, forms part of an elegant crescent in the centre of Harrogate.
Tim Waring, Property Agent at GSC Grays, said: "It's wonderful news for the town centre to have new owners for such an elegant building, which is close to the world-famous Bettys Tea Rooms and the Cenotaph, especially since it has been empty for several years."
Cambridge Crescent, a Grade-II listed development, was built in 1867 by George Dawson to a design of J H Hirst of Bristol featuring enriched Flemish Renaissance frontage.
The Royal Bank of Scotland closed their branch in Harrogate in 2018 as part of a country-wide programme affecting 162 branches.
