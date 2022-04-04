Harrogate's Saint Michael's Hospice encourages people to take part in Yorkshire Peaks Challenge to help raise vital funds

The Hospice is holding two events on September 17, the classic Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge and a special one peak Pen-y-Ghent challenge.

Participants will be supported by expert guides from LargeOutdoors, with volunteers and staff from Saint Michael’s on hand to provide drinks, snacks and encouragement.

Last year, more than 100 people took up the popular three peaks challenge for the Saint Michael’s Hospice, conquering Ingleborough, Whernside and Pen-y-Ghent, and raising more than £30,000.

Supporter Helena who took part in last year’s Three Peaks Event for the Saint Michael’s Hospice

Helena Davison, from Harrogate, was amongst those who conquered the 24 miles and 5,000ft route.

She said: “I had always wanted to do the Three Peaks and when I heard about this one, supporting Saint Michael’s it was perfect.

"I have worked as a health care assistant for Saint Michael’s in the past, as well as being a volunteer so I know it’s a great cause.

"They offer such dedicated and personalised care to people and it was a fantastic day with great people and incredible views.

"Our group all gelled and were supporting each other and cheering each other along when it got tough. It’s like anything – the more prepared you re, the more you will enjoy it.”

This year, the charity has also introduced an exclusive one-peak challenge - from/to Horton-in-Ribblesdale over Pen-y-Ghent, taking in the summit at 2,277ft (694m).

The route is approximately 10km (6.2 miles) long with 1607ft (490m) of ascent and will take most people between four to six hours to complete.

Entry for the Three Peaks challenge is £40pp with a special rate for groups of 10, of £20pp.

The Pen-y-Ghent challenge costs £20pp, and both challenges ask that participants try and raise £100 in sponsorship, which will go straight to work providing care comfort and support to local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

All participants will receive a free t-shirt and lots of support with tips on training, fundraising and equipment needed.