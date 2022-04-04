Springtime Live a sell-out success at Harrogate's Great Yorkshire Showground

More than 4,000 visitors enjoyed a feast of activities including meeting Peppa Pig and Shaun the Sheep.

This was the first Springtime Live event held since 2019 due to Covid and tickets sold out well in advance.

Charles Mills, Show Director, said: “This was our seventh Springtime Live and it’s been a real treat to be able to be back here doing what we do best, promoting farming and the countryside to the public.

Thousands of visitors flocked to Springtime Live at the Yorkshire Showground on Saturday to celebrate farming, food and the countryside

"It was terrific to see the enjoyment families have had visiting us here today.”

From farm animals and reptiles to fairground rides and cookery workshops, there was an array of animals from Ian's Mobile Farm, including rabbits, goats and donkeys.

Supervised alpaca walks were enjoyed by families, while Ferretworld's Roadshow and Airedale Beagles drew visitors to the Animal Barn Arena.

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust hosted their national Young Shepherd of the Year finals at the event for the first time.

Thomas Nash, 12, who had travelled all the way from Somerset was among the winners, claiming the Junior Young Shepherd of the Year title after an impressive display of handling with his Coloured Ryeland.

Ripon Farm Services donated mini tractors which youngsters enjoyed riding around an indoor circuit and an outdoor bike track, climbing walls and woodcrafts crafts also proved popular.