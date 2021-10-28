Harrogate estate agency on a mission to support childrens charity this Christmas

Alex Ryan and Jenni Howell from Dacre, Son & Hartley are on a mission to collect presents for local children this Christmas

After collecting presents last year for the Pulse 1 Mission Christmas, Cash For Kids campaign, Dacre, Son & Hartley's 125-strong team will be collecting and donating new and unwrapped gifts, so that more disadvantaged children can enjoy the magic of Christmas and have a present to open on Christmas Day.

Pulse 1 Mission Christmas, Cash For Kids collects and distributes thousands of presents each year for children living in poverty, who would otherwise not receive a single present on Christmas Day.

Gifts can be dropped off at 17 Albert Street, Harrogate and also also across Dacre, Son & Hartley's other 18 North Yorkshire and West Yorkshire offices until December, 10.

Jenni Howell, from Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: "We will be promoting the campaign via posters in our office windows, on our website and social media platforms.

"We have a huge footprint across Yorkshire with a fabulous team who are all keen to support this amazing cause.

"We all understand what a special time Christmas is, especially for children, and the pandemic has caused even more added pressure than ever before for families living in poverty."

Alex Ryan, from Dacre, Son & Hartley, added: "The gifts can be for all age groups, from babies to 18-year-olds, so everyone can enjoy the magic of Christmas.

"Gifts need to be new and unwrapped, but everything is welcome from baby clothes and toys, to toiletries and even gift vouchers for older ones.

"Donations can be dropped off in any of our offices until December 10."