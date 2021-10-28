Tiger Inn in Knaresborough welcomes back customers following devastating fire

The Gill family presented the firefighters who helped tackle the blaze with a £5,000 cheque for the Fire Fighters Charity

It has been run by Ian and Barbara Gill for the past 15 years and finally reopened earlier this week and to mark the occasion, the Gill family presented a cheque for £5,000 to the Fire Fighters Charity to thank the brave firemen who fought the blaze.

Ian Gill said: "This was the least that we could do.

"The local fire brigades from Harrogate, Knaresborough and Acomb were absolutely brilliant, showing incredible courage and expertise and we have so much to thank them for.

"We are delighted to have reopened - and to welcome back our regulars after being closed for so long.

"During our closure, we have been so heartened and encouraged by the support we have received from the local community, who have given us the strength to carry on and ensure that The Tiger has reopened in style.

"We were left devastated by the fire, it was accidental and we were grateful that nobody was hurt.

"As you can imagine, the last 18 months have been extremely challenging and we were already struggling with serious effects of Coivd-10 last year, when the huge fire struck."

Paul Metheringham, who was the incident commander on the night of the fire, said: "This is a tremendously generous gesture by the Gills and we are very appreciative.

"The Fire Fighters Charity is a most worthwhile cause, helping firefighters and their families cope with injury, illness and rehabilitation.

"The fire was massive and we were thankful that we were able to save The Tiger from being completely destroyed.

"We know what an important part of the local community the pub is and we are delighted it has now reopened and this cheque presentation makes the reopening even more special."

Barbara Gill added: "Had it not been for Covid, someone would have been on the premises when the fire started.

"But on the plus side, as the pub was empty, it meant there was no danger to life.

"Even so, the part the brave firefighters played in saving our pub was absolutely crucial and we will be forever grateful to them."

Angus Armitage is a Coneythorpe resident and a Tiger Inn regular and he is absolutely delighted to that the pub has reopened.

He said: "The Tiger Inn is the heart of the community in Coneythorpe.

"My family and I are so delighted it has reopened and as regulars of the pub before the fire, we have missed the delicious food and the friendly faces that you can find when you visit."