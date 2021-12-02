Harrogate care team wins at Great British Care Awards

The Harrogate Carefound Home Care team at the Great British Care Awards in York

The Yorkshire and Humberside regional finals of the Great British Care Awards were held at the National Railway Museum in York where Carol Sherwood from the Harrogate office of Carefound Home Care was announced as winner of the Workforce Development Award.

In total, Carefound Home Care had an amazing seven finalists at the awards and two other members of their Harrogate care team, Carla Hainsworth and Taiba Younas, walked away with Highly Commended accolades in their respective categories.

Carol Sherwood is the Recruitment and Community Manager at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, where she is responsible for recruiting and training new professional carers.

Carol Sherwood celebrating her win at the Great British Care Awards

Speaking about Carol’s Workforce Development Award win, the judging panel said: “Carol has created a blended learning approach which has seen Carefound Home Care in Harrogate grow significantly since her involvement.

"Carol provides dedicated 1-2-1 training and looks into the different learning styles to ensure each individual has the best path of training and progression.”

Lorna Miles, Registered Branch Manager at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, said: “I’m so proud of these colleagues, as I am of every single member of my team.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they have gone above and beyond to enable their clients to enjoy a better quality of life at home and this recognition at the Great British Care Awards is fantastic.

“We are especially pleased for Carol who works tirelessly to ensure that new carers joining our team receive the best training and support possible, enabling them to not only contribute to our outstanding home care service but also go on to progress their careers in care.”

Carefound Home Care are currently recruiting care assistants in Harrogate, Ripon and Wetherby and live-in carers across Yorkshire.

If you would like to change lives and join their team you can call Carol on 01423 774071 or visit www.carefound.co.uk/yorkshire.