Cost of living crisis: Record numbers in North Yorkshire asking for help says Citizens Advice

Helping people in need - Resurrected Bites has opened a new community grocery store in Knaresborough at Gracious St Methodist Church.

Citizens Advice in North Yorkshire said it was already feeling the impact in its daily work from people struggling to make ends meet before substantial increases in energy costs hits customers kicks in earnest from April.

Charlotte Wild, Head of Operations at Citizens Advice mid-North Yorkshire, said: “The announcement of the price cap rise means we’re all going to see our energy bills rocket in April.

“Worryingly, even before these price hikes kick in, we’re seeing record numbers of people needing our advice.

"More people turned to Citizens Advice for help in January than at any point since the pandemic began and our advisers are helping record numbers with energy debt advice and referrals for crisis support like food bank vouchers and one-off charitable grants.

“The Government has announced emergency measures in the form of a one-off repayable £200 discount on energy bills and a discount on council tax bills for some.

“This may help in the short term, however, rises to the energy price cap will put energy bills as a proportion of benefit levels at a generational high.

“For example, from April, a single adult will be spending a third (33%) of their standard allowance - the basic rate of Universal Credit - on energy bills.

She continued: “Many will be tipped into hardship so we need to be thinking about longer-term solutions that are going to help families who are facing the desperate choice between heating and eating.

“We encourage anyone that is worried about fuel poverty to contact their local Citizens Advice or Warm and Well in North Yorkshire.

“They can offer help and advice if you’re struggling to afford your gas and electricity bills, making sure that you’re receiving everything you’re entitled to and if needed, looking into crisis support like food bank vouchers and one-off charitable grants.”

Ofgem took the decision to increase the energy price cap, which limits how much providers charge per unit, by 54% from April 1 for approximately 22 million customers because of the record increase in global wholesale gas prices which have quadrupled over the last year..

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will see an increase in their energy bills of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year (difference due to rounding).

Prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

Rishi Sunak is offering a £200 discount on all electricity bills - which will later be repaid - and a £150 council tax rebate for many households

But Labour says VAT on energy bills should be scrapped to help people cope.

Interest rates are also rising to 0.5%, making mortgages and other debt more expensive while the National Insurance rate is to rise by 1.25% from April 6.

Despite the current pressure on people's finances, Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the planned rise in National Insurance in April has to go ahead to address the "colossal" NHS backlog from the pandemic.

Harrogate Advertiser's Heat & Eat campaign

In reaction to public concern, the Harrogate Advertiser recently launched‘Heat & Eat - fight the cost of living crisis’ - a campaign in conjunction with our other sister titles across our parent company JPIMedia.

The crusade, following the recent ‘Keep Us Warm This Winter’ drive, aims to highlight the current heating or eating dilemma, created by rising food and fuel prices.

In particular, Heat & Eat throws a spotlight on the great work being carried out by community groups on our own doorstep to support struggling families and the low paid in a desperate situation created by spiralling inflation and rising energy bills.

Among the groups in the Harrogate district offering support are:

Harrogate and Knaresborough-based community group, Resurrected Bites:

Carolyn Aitken, Grocery Store Manager at Resurrected Bites, pictured, said: “Anyone who is facing food poverty, for whatever reason, whether long or short term, would be warmly welcomed at either of our Resurrected Bites Community Grocery Stores.

“For just £3, people in need can get enough food and groceries to keep you going for the next few days, for as long as you need us.”

Harrogate District Foodbank is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust:

People can donate items including tinned food, rice, powdered milk, sponge puddings, cat food, washing-up liquid and ladies toiletries either by dropping off at Foodbank centres or the collection points at Waitrose and Morrisons in Harrogate.

Warm and Well in North Yorkshire:

This partnership project brings together organisations from the public, private and charity sector with the aim of reducing the number of cold homes, cold people and cold deaths within North Yorkshire.

The project is managed by Citizens Advice Mid-North Yorkshire to deliver the Winter Health Coordination across North Yorkshire.