Ten great years of the small comedy club in Knaresborough which attracts the biggest names
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Organisers say they have pulled out all the stops to bring the best show of top stand-ups on Friday, November 1.
Starring in the anniversary show will be Nick Helm, John Robertson, Lauren Pattison with Carl Jones doing the honours as MC.
The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club has become a popular fixture on the Knaresborough calendar since it started in November 2014 and has hosted many fantastic comedy nights with established and up-and-coming stand-ups, often straight from the Edinburgh Fringe.
In the meantime, Frazer Theatre Comedy Club is to welcome Robin Morgan with his tour show The Spark this Saturday, October 26.
As featured on BBC Two’s Mock The Week and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz, it’s the talented Robin Morgan’s biggest UK tour to date.
For tickets and information, visit: https://thelittleboxoffice.com/frazertheatre
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.