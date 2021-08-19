Stockeld Festival time for families

For two nights on Sunday 29 and Monday 30 August, Nick Hancock from Your Harrogate, will host a family friendly outdoor festival and features tribute acts to Lady GaGa, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Madonna and Take That.

Celeste McFarland, Marketing Manager at Stockeld Park, said: “With more families on staycations, we wanted to make this year’s Stockeld Rox a really spectacular family event, which is why it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

“After the isolation and anxieties of the last year or so, families desperately deserve to have some fun, and at Stockeld Rox they can really let their hair down in a safe outdoor environment.”

Stockeld Park is set in the grounds of the 2,000-acre Stockeld Park Estate, close to Wetherby.

The family attraction has gone from strength to strength and each year it features an Easter, Spring, Summer, Halloween and Christmas Adventures and February Fun.

In 2019 over 200,000 guests visited Stockeld Park over the course of the year.

Celeste added: “As an outdoor event, we offer a secure setting, with the option of socially distanced boxes for the whole family to enjoy the show.

“We can’t wait to welcome families for the final and ultimate party of the summer.”

The evening kicks off at 7pm and finishes at 10. Tickets are limited with options including socially distanced VIP boxes, with general admission tickets at £14.

Ticket holders also get free access to the adventure park from 3.30pm on the day of the event.

The adventure park features the Enchanted Forest, featuring Russell the Talking Tree, a Teepee Encampment playground, the Tangle Tree Climb, zip wires at the Spider’s Lair and the Magical Maze – a two-mile labyrinth created from 2,000 yew trees. There’s also a Go Kart track.