Queen’s Jubilee events announced for Knaresborough

With the Town Council, a working group, chaired by Councillor Hannah Gostlow and including representatives from Rotary, the Lions, Chamber of Trade, Christians Together, Civic Society, Knaresborough Business Collective, the Royal British Legion and Knaresborough in Bloom, are preparing a programme of entertainment for the long weekend of June 2-5.

The Mayor of Knaresborough, Councillor Christine Willoughby, said: “I am delighted that Knaresborough will be joining in the national celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“I will be assisting with the beacon lighting and I thank all the organisations in the town who are working together to create a truly memorable Jubilee holiday for everyone in Knaresborough.”

Starting on Thursday June 2, along with an anticipated 1,500 locations across the UK, Knaresborough will light a beacon on the Castle top.

On Saturday June 4 there will be an artisan market during the morning followed in the afternoon by a community garden party and performances at Knaresborough House. There will also be a Tea Dance in St Mary’s Church Hall.

On Sunday June 5 it is anticipated that there will be a Thanksgiving Service. Sunday is also a day set aside for street parties. Help and advice is available for street parties which need to be registered events.

Throughout the weekend the new town museum will open in the former Castle Girls’ School with a special Community History event to mark the jubilee.

The organisers are appealing for memorabilia connected with the Queen’s reign. Contact them at [email protected]

“It is hoped that the town will be decorated with flags and bunting, that shop windows will be decorated, and that people might dress up in 1950’s attire,” said Brian Souter of Knaresborough Rotary Club.

“The working group want to hear from individuals and organisations about their plans and offers of help for the celebrations.