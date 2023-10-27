Nidderdale Museum gains national status as Arts Council Accreditation rewards attraction's high standards
The museum is now one of just 1,750 nationally accredited museums in the country.
The accreditation scheme covers all museums, including prestigious places like the V&A and York's National Railway Museum.
The museum, formerly The Old Workhouse, is located in Pateley Bridge. It opened in 1975 and attracts more than 6,000 visitors annually.
The venue has appealed to holidaymakers and day-trippers, as well as local people and groups from schools or organisations.
The museum consists of 12 rooms featuring various themed displays such as a Victorian parlour, a schoolroom, a pub snug, a cobbler's shop and a Victorian kitchen, as well as rooms devoted to costume, the war, industry, agriculture and transport.
Operated by Nidderdale Museum Society, a charitable incorporated organisation, the venue is run entirely by volunteers.
Sue Welch, chairman of the museum, said: “It has been a challenging but rewarding task to make sure that all the museum’s policies, plans and procedures are up to date.
“We are happy that we can now move forward with confidence in the knowledge that the museum has achieved this national recognition as one of just 1,750 Accredited Museums in England.
“Everyone finds something that they remember from the houses of their mother or grandmother when they visit.”
The award, administered by Arts Council England, is on behalf of the UK Accreditation Partnership, while the status is the benchmark for well-run museums and galleries across the country.
The award means the venue has met nationally agreed industry standards and opens up funding opportunities while reinforcing confidence within the public eye.
The new status may also encourage donors and sponsors who may wish to support the museum in preserving heritage and inspiring future generations.
Liz Johnson, director of museums and cultural property at Arts Council England, said: “We’re delighted that Nidderdale Museum has been successful in gaining their accreditation status.
“This means that their collections will be looked after and maintained offering inspiration, enjoyment and learning for the local community and visitors to enjoy now and in the future.”
For more information, contact Sue Welch, chairman, by email [email protected]