The top 10 best Autumn walking trails in the stunning Ripon and Nidderdale area according to the outdoor experts at AllTrails.The top 10 best Autumn walking trails in the stunning Ripon and Nidderdale area according to the outdoor experts at AllTrails.
IN PICTURES: The top 10 Autumn walks that showcase the stunning Yorkshire Dales at its finest, according to outdoor experts

Check out these incredible walks which have been specially selected by experts to give nature lovers the chance to catch those famously beautiful Autumn colours.
By Natasha Audsley
Published 13th Oct 2023, 15:00 BST

Outdoor experts at AllTrails have taken the time to create this list of walks that won’t disappoint people looking to experience Autumn at its finest.

The Ripon and Nidderdale area attracts thousands of walkers each year and while the weather maybe getting colder, the Autumn season brings its own distinctive and memorable character.

The Bilton Greenway and River Nidd Circular is near Harrogate. It is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 1h 20 min to complete. This is a popular area for birding, hiking, and walking. Dogs may be off-leash in areas.

1. Bilton Greenway and River Nidd Circular

The Bilton Greenway and River Nidd Circular is near Harrogate. It is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 1h 20 min to complete. This is a popular area for birding, hiking, and walking. Dogs may be off-leash in areas. Photo: AllTrails

The Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Circula is a 6.1-km loop trail near Ripon. It is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1h 38 min to complete.

2. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Circular, Ripon

The Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Circula is a 6.1-km loop trail near Ripon. It is considered an easy route and takes an average of 1h 38 min to complete. Photo: AllTrails

Get to know this 10.3-km loop trail in Nidderdale. It is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 2h 26 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, mountain biking, and running.

3. Swinsty and Fewston Reservoir, Nidderdale

Get to know this 10.3-km loop trail in Nidderdale. It is considered a moderately challenging route and takes an average of 2h 26 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking, mountain biking, and running. Photo: AllTrails

Brimham Rocks and Brimham Moor is a 4.7-km loop trail near Harrogate. Generally considered too be an easy route and takes an average of 1 h 19 min to complete. This is a very popular area for birding, hiking, and running.

4. Brimham Rocks and Brimham Moor Circular, Nidderdale

Brimham Rocks and Brimham Moor is a 4.7-km loop trail near Harrogate. Generally considered too be an easy route and takes an average of 1 h 19 min to complete. This is a very popular area for birding, hiking, and running. Photo: AllTrails

