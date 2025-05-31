Make sure you know what time to tune in for the Champions League final ⚽

It is almost time for the final of the Champions League.

Inter Milan will face Paris Saint-Germain in Munich.

But what time is it set to be on TV?

Football’s brightest lights will be shining on the Allianz Arena for the Champions League final. If you haven’t got tickets for the game in Munich you will be wanting to know how to follow along at home.

Paris Saint-Germain are bidding to lift the trophy after years of near misses - and achieve European glory for the first time since winning the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in 1995-96. Inter Milan last won the Champions League during the 2009-2010 season.

TNT Sports has confirmed its television plans for the final tonight (May 31). Here’s all you need to know:

What time is the Champions League final on TV?

The Champions League Trophy | KERSTIN JOENSSON/AFP via Getty Images

It is one of the biggest nights in the footballing calendar and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sports) is certainly going big for the Champions League final. The broadcaster, which has been home to European football in the UK since 2015-16, will be starting its coverage well in advance of kick-off.

The match is set to start at 8pm GMT (9pm local time) in Munich today. However TNT Sports will be live from the Allianz Arena from 6pm, it has been confirmed.

Coverage will also be live on Discovery+ from 6pm, for those planning to watch via that.

How to watch the Champions League final for free?

If you are wondering exactly how you can tune into PSG vs Inter Milan on May 31, TNT has explained everything over on its website . The steps to follow are as follows:

Have access to discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video, you can login or, if you haven’t already, activate your discovery+ account to enjoy all three finals for no extra cost. Prime Video customers with a discovery+ Basic subscription will also be able to watch all three finals on the Prime Video app.

Are new to TNT Sports and discovery+. Viewers without discovery+ simply need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online, kick back and enjoy the game for free. No subscription required.

Have Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527.

Which channel is the Champions League final on TV?

As previously mentioned, if you are a Virgin Media customer you can watch the match on channel 527. If you are a subscriber to TNT Sports it will be live on both TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

The match will also be live on the Discovery+ app for free. The app can be downloaded on smart TVs and also via a Fire TV Stick.

