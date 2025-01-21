Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Shining One group embark on their first World Tour since their formation in 2021 🎶🎤

Japanese boy band BE:FIRST are set to embark on their first world tour in 2025.

The group are set to perform in Paris, New York and a one off show in the United Kingdom this summer.

Here’s where the group are performing in the UK and how you can get tickets to their first ever UK show.

Japanese boy group BE:FIRST are set to head to the UK as they take the global stage with their newly announced Who Is BE:FIRST? Tour.

The highly anticipated 15-date world tour kicks off on April 22, 2025, in Los Angeles, California, and will visit major cities across Asia, Europe, and North America, including stops in New York, Paris and a one off show in the United Kingdom,

Known for their dynamic sound blending dance, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, BE:FIRST has quickly risen as a global sensation since their debut in 2021. With a loyal fanbase, BESTY, backing them, this tour marks a significant milestone for the group as they continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

Japanese boy band BE:FIRST are set to make their live debut in the United Kingdom in 2025. | Provided

BE:FIRST’s meteoric rise is owed to their genre-defying sound, razor-sharp choreography, and the magnetic personalities of its seven members: SOTA, SHUNTO, MANATO, RYUHEI, JUNON, RYOKI, and LEO. Their debut single, Gifted., was not only a chart-topper in Japan but also ignited international conversations, topping Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart and sparking a wave of global interest.

Their ability to fuse vibrant energy with emotional depth in their music has set them apart as one of Japan's most promising exports, capturing the hearts of fans who connect with their artistry, ambition, and authenticity.

The Who Is BE:FIRST? Tour will be a chance for new and seasoned fans alike to experience their electrifying stage presence live as they finally embark on their first world tour.

Where are BE:FIRST performing in the United Kingdom?

BE:FIRST are set to perform their only UK show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on June 1 2025

When can I get tickets to see BE:FIRST perform in the United Kingdom?

Presale Tickets

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets. Mastercard Presale starts Wednesday January 22 at 10 AM Local and ends Friday January 24 at 10 am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales are set to take place through BE:FIRST’s official website or Ticketmaster on January 24 2025 from 10am.

