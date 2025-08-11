This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A women’s title match and a very angry CM Punk among the highlights announced so far for WWE Monday Night Raw!

CM Punk is set to return to the WWE and address ‘The Ruse of the Century’ on tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

There’s also a Women’s World Championship match to take place, while Sami Zayn squares off against Rusev in his hometown of Quebec City.

Here’s your preview of this evening’s episode of Monday Night Raw, UK start time and an update on tickets to the WWE’s next UK live shows

It’s set to be an explosive episode of WWE Monday Night Raw this evening, as the fallout from WWE SummerSlam continues on the Road to Clash in Paris, with the Parisian PLE taking place later this month (August 31).

While on Friday night, John Cena addressed the shocking return of Brock Lesnar after his title loss to Cody Rhodes, tonight there is a very... very angry CM Punk set to address everything that went down after his title victory against Gunther on the first night of the biggest wrestling party of the summer.

Minutes after winning the coveted World Heavyweight Championship, he was greeted on the ramp by Seth Rollins, who was still harbouring an injury from his match against LA Knight weeks ago. However, that would turn out to be a ruse - or rather, ‘the ruse of the century,’ - as Rollins’ injury was kayfabed (in character) and with the Money in the Bank briefcase ended up defeating Punk to win the title and continue his quest to ensure his nemesis is never going to rule the roost.

Those of us who have watched CM Punk over the years know he is not one to shy away from his emotions, and having reached the top of the pile only to cruelly be pushed off the hill in such unceremonious fashion, well - we are sure the ‘Voice of the Voiceless’ won’t be lost for words tonight.

What matches have been announced for WWE Monday Night Raw tonight?

CM Punk is set to air a lot of grievances after his shocking loss at WWE SummerSlam, as he is scheduled to appear on tonight's WWE Raw. | Elsa/Getty Images

CM Punk to address the ‘Ruse of the Century’

Your former World Heavyweight Champion is expected to have strong words for Seth Rollins, who he believes stole the World Heavyweight Championship from him at SummerSlam, mere minutes after Punk had defeated Gunther for the title.

Punk will be focused on ‘The Visionary,’ but he's not the only one seeking a piece of Rollins. Last week, LA Knight's championship opportunity against Rollins was derailed by Punk's interference. Both Punk and Knight ultimately fell victim to a stomp from Rollins after Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed proved to be too dominant as a duo.

Even Roman Reigns was laid out by a Rollins stomp last week.

This situation leaves open the possibility of Reigns, Punk, and Knight temporarily setting aside their differences to confront Rollins, though ultimately, only one man can hold the gold.

Women's World Championship Match: Naomi vs. IYO SKY

The path to Clash in Paris for the Raw Women's Division is set to become clearer tonight. Naomi will defend her Women's World Championship against IYO SKY in Quebec City. While Naomi successfully retained her title against both IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, she did not pin IYO SKY in that match.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has granted IYO SKY one final opportunity to reclaim the championship from Naomi. The winner of this match will go on to face Stephanie Vaquer, who earned her title shot by winning the No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal at Evolution.

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

The Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, will be in action tonight, facing Maxxine Dupri. This match comes after Natalya challenged Lynch last week on Raw, seemingly ready for a confrontation after Lynch's actions against Nikki Bella.

However, Lynch opted to accept a match against Maxxine Dupri instead.

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Canada's own Sami Zayn is set to face Rusev in front of his home crowd. This match stems from an incident last week on Raw where Zayn, during a backstage interview, was caught in the middle of a brawl between Rusev and Sheamus and took a stray right cross to the jaw from the "Bulgarian Brute."

Zayn will be looking to dish out some payback tonight.

What time is WWE Monday Night Raw starting in the UK this evening?

It’s another late one for those of you wanting to watch WWE Raw live - the show will broadcast live on Netflix from 1am BST on August 12, with on-demand presentations available shortly after its broadcast.

Are there any tickets left for the ‘Road to Clash in Paris’ WWE UK tour?

Indeed there are still tickets left to see the stars of the WWE as they tour the United Kingdom before heading to France for ‘Clash in Paris’ later this month. But they are, admittedly, going quite quickly - especially that WWE Raw taping set to take place in Birmingham on August 25.

You can pick up your ticket before it’s too late by heading over to Ticketmaster today - and as a reminder, here’s where you can catch the WWE in your neck of the woods.

