Just how much is an Academy Award worth - and is it the most valuable prize in town?

The Race to the 97th Academy Awards is almost at an end.

With the BAFTAs having been awarded and the upcoming SAG Awards, some eyes are on who will win big at the Oscars.

But other eyes are looking at the numerous trophies during awards season and ask - how much is that worth?

The BAFTAs have been and gone, we are one major awards ceremony away until the 97th Academy Awards and we can only imagine Adrien Brody is grabbing more gold polish.

But in the glitzy world of awards ceremonies, and how vaunted each trophy is for those who win one - be it in the field of television or film - just how much is each award worth? Are they actually made of gold, or are they gold plated?

Essentially, could someone with a little bit more money than this humble reporter afford to buy a trophy ‘if’ one should happen to find its way to an antique dealer or, even better, a pawn shop? It has happened before…

Is the Academy Award considered the most valuable statuette in awards history? | Canva/Getty Images

The Gold Bullion, in an effort to help budding pub quizzers should the topic of awards ever come up, have taken a look at not just the value of trophies in the world of film and television, but went one further by looking at just what the most valuable award trophy that exists today.

We’ve taken a look at their research, just in time for the SAG Awards taking place this weekend, to determine if the Academy Award is the most valuable in awards history, or is there another contender worth more?

What is the most valuable award in the world of TV and Film?

The SAG Awards, set to take place this weekend before the 97th Academy Awards, is considered to be the most valuable award in TV and Film. | Canva

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards trophy holds the title of the most valuable film and TV award by weight, coming in at approximately 5.5 kilograms. If cast in solid gold, this prestigious statue would be worth an astonishing £317,007.

While the actual trophy is made from bronze, its weight alone makes it a prime contender for the most valuable award. Even if made of silver, the iconic statuette would still hold a significant value of £4,028 based on current metal prices.

Coming in as runner up is the Academy Awards trophy , more commonly known as the Oscar. Weighing 3.8 kilograms, the statuette would have a gold value of £224,547 if made entirely of the precious metal.

The trophy features a knight holding a sword while standing on a film reel. Though plated in 24-karat gold, the award itself is cast in solid bronze.

The BAFTA Award ranks third among the most valuable film and TV trophies. Weighing 3.7 kilograms, it would be worth £215,488 if made of solid gold. The award takes the form of a mask, inspired by the traditional tragicomic masks of Ancient Greek theatre.

The BAFTA Award ranks third among the most valuable film and TV trophies. Weighing 3.7 kilograms, it would be worth £215,488 if made of solid gold. The award takes the form of a mask, inspired by the traditional tragicomic masks of Ancient Greek theatre.