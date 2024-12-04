RAYE, Central Cee and Jorja Smith among the contenders to pick up a MOBO Awards in 2025 🎶

The nominees for the MOBO Awards 2025 have been announced.

This year, seven nominees are in the running to pick up three awards each.

The event is set to take place at the Utlita Arena in Newcastle - a first for the event.

The MOBO Awards, the award ceremony that celebrates achievements in music by Black artists, have announced their list of nominees for their 2025 ceremony.

Leading the field for 2025 with three nominations each are Jorja Smith, Sampha, Bashy, Ghetts, Cleo Sol, Central Cee and Odeal, as the 27th ceremony is set to take place at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle in the new year.

The nominees demonstrate what MOBO Founder Kanya King CBE called a large amount of “incredible talent we have in the UK,” and that the wealth of talent in the community, coupled by the strength of the works, has been inspiring.

King said: “The music coming out of the UK this past year has been some of the best we have had in years. These distinct, uncompromising voices – across different genres from R&B and Soul to Grime, Hip-Hop to Jazz and Alternative – are not just soundtracks for our days.

They provide healing and reflection, and also escapism in times of need.”

So who is up for what award at the MOBO’s in 2025? Read on to find out the full list of nominees and when next year’s event is taking place.

2025 MOBO Award nominees - full list

Best Male Act

Bashy

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Ghetts

Nemzzz

Sampha

Best Female Act

RAYE is one of seven artists that have led the nominations for the MOBO Awards in 2025 | Getty Images for Coachella

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Nia Archives

Raye

Album Of The Year

Bashy – ‘Being Poor Is Expensive’

Cleo Sol – ‘Gold’

Ghetts – ‘On Purpose, With Purpose’

Jorja Smith – ‘Falling Or Flying’

Sampha – ‘Lahai’

Skrapz – ‘Reflection’

Song Of The Year

Central Cee Feat. Lil Baby – ‘Band4band’

Chase & Status, Stormzy – ‘Backbone’

Darkoo Feat. Dess Dior – ‘Favourite Girl’

Jordan Adetunji – ‘Kehlani’

Leostaytrill – ‘Pink Lemonade’

Odeal – ‘Soh-soh’

Best Newcomer

Chy Cartier

Elmiene

Fimiguerrero

Flowerovlove

Jordan Adetunji

Len

Leostaytrill

Myles Smith

Odeal

Pozer

Video Of The Year

Meekz – ‘Mini Me’s’ (Directed By Kc Locke)

Mnelia – ‘My Man’ (Directed By Femi Bello)

Raye – ‘Genesis’ (Directed By Otis Dominique & Raye)

Sampha – ‘Only’ (Directed By Dexter Navy)

Skepta – ‘Gas Me Up (Diligent)’ (Directed By Steveo)

Unknown T Feat. Loyle Carner – ‘Hocus Pocus’ (Directed By Felix Brady)

Best R&B/Soul Act

Cleo Sol

Elmiene

Flo

Jaz Karis

Jorja Smith

Nippa

Odeal

Sasha Keable

Shae Universe

Sinead Harnett

Best Alternative Music Act

Bob Vylan, who are nominated for the Best Alternative Music Act award

ALT BLK ERA

Bob Vylan

Hak Baker

Kid Bookie

Native James

Spider

Best Grime Act

Chip

D Double E

Duppy

Kruz Leone

Manga Saint Hilare

Scorcher

Best Hip Hop Act

Bashy

Cristale

Headie One

Nines

Potter Payper

Skrapz

Best Drill Act

163Margs

Central Cee

Headie One

Kairo Keyz

K-trap

Pozer

Best International Act

Asake

Ayra Starr

Beyoncé

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Tems

Tyla

Best Performance In A TV Show/Film

Angela Wynter As Yolande Trueman In Eastenders

Caroline Chikezie As Noma In Power Book II: Ghost

Diane Parish As Denise Fox In Eastenders

Dionne Brown As Queenie In Queenie

Ghetts As Krazy In Supacell

Jacob Anderson As Louis In Interview With The Vampire

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq In Top Boy

Josh Tedeku As Tazer In Supacell

Kingsley Ben-adir As Bob Marley In Bob Marley: One Love

Tosin Cole As Michael In Supacell

Best Media Personality

90’s Baby Show

AJ Odudu

Chuckie Online

Craig Mitch

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Micah Richards

Specs Gonzalez

The Receipts Podcast

Zeze Millz

Best African Music Act

Asake is up for Best African Music Act alongside Best International Act at the MOBO Awards 2025

Asake (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Bnxn & Ruger (Nigeria)

King Promise (Ghana)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Caribbean Music Act

Popcaan

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Valiant

Yg Marley

Best Jazz Act

Amy Gadiaga

Blue Lab Beats

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Kokoroko

Yussef Dayes

Best Electronic/Dance Act

Eliza Rose

Nia Archives

Pinkpantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best Producer

Ceebeaats

Inflo

Juls

M1onthebeat

P2j

Sammy Soso

Best Gospel Act

Annatoria

Imrhan

Limoblaze

Reblah

Still Shadey

Volney Morgan & New Ye

When are the MOBO Awards taking place in 2025?

The event is set to take place on February 18 2025 at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena, marking its first time in the city. Tickets for the event are currently on sale now through the award’s official website.

What are your thoughts on the list of nominees for the MOBO Awards 2025? Let us know if you think anyone is missing or make your predictions by leaving a comment down below.