Harrogate Theatre set to put fun into 2022 with top comedians and a packed programme of shows

Putting the fun into 2022 - Among the great shows coming to Harrogate Theatre is comic Jason Byrne with his new show Audience Precipitation.

Billed as a “magical family pantomime”, Cinderella has proven a massive hit despite Storm Arwen, a £1million roof repair programme and the Omicron variant.

A must-see show of the year for schools and families across the Harrogate district, the good news is this feast of fun and joy still has more than a week to run.

Starring Harrogate panto legend Tim Stedman who gives a typically hilarious performance in the role of Buttons, Cinderella will still be going to the ball up until Sunday, January 16.

Harrogate Theatre’s chief executive David Bown, who co-writes the panto, said: “I must thank all of you who have been to see the pantomime so far.

“What a joy it has been to have the panto back. It has truly lifted our spirits and enabled us to focus on what we do.”

Mr Bown said he was delighted to be bringing back a great line-up of “much-needed” live comedy with a host of big names in stand-up coming to Harrogate shortly, including Ed Gamble, Stewart Lee, Paul Chowdhry, Reginald D Hunter and more.

Featured in this month’s programme are Richard Hardisty bringing his Silly Boy (Work In Progress) to Harrogate Studio Theatre on Saturday, January 22; Jason Byrne with his new show Audience Precipitation at Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday, January 26 and the 50th Anniversary tour of classic 1960s BBC radio comedy show Round The Horne on Friday, January 28.

One highlight finally set to take place on Thursday, January 27 will see one of Britain’s most skilled and versatile actor-directors of the last 30 years present an ‘in conversation’ style event.

Reece’s Pieces will see Emmerdale and Coronation Street star, Reece Dinsdale reveal his personal stories and funniest anecdotes from his illustrious career.

Looking further ahead in Harrogate Theatre’s jam-packed calendar for 2022, one of the most successful stage musical of recent years is coming to town this spring.

Bookings are already being taken for Singalonga - The Greatest Showman which will be presented at Harrogate Theatre on Friday, March 11.

As always, Harrogate Theatre is keen to stress that the safety and welfare of its staff, audiences and visiting companies is its top priority.

The theatre adheres to The Society of London Theatre (SOLT) & UK Theatres’ “See It Safely” guidelines and offers audience members sanitiser, temperature checks and the opportunity, if you wish, to check into the venue with an NHS QR code.

Harrogate Theatre is also requesting using e-tickets wherever possible to reduce physical contact.