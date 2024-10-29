Vile footage shows “sewage” water pouring onto baggage carousel and swirling around luggage at airport
Flyers are furious after they saw “sewage” water dripping onto an arrivals baggage area at an airport.
Footage, recorded at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5 on October 27, shows dirty water pouring from the ceiling onto a baggage carousel.
A passenger who flew from Edinburgh, Scotland, to London Heathrow claimed they could smell "urine and old sewage" as they approached the area.
The passenger, who does not want to be named, said: "As we were walking through I could hear water dripping. I thought it was raining but I noticed it was nice and sunny outside.
"As I got closer, we got this sewage-smelling aroma. There was water pouring all over the carousel belt pushing sewage around people's luggage. It was a strong urine and old sewage smell."
Heathrow Airport confirmed the area had been closed off to staff and passengers.