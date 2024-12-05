The huge Christmas tree farm, which sells around 20,000 trees each year, is well loved by its visitors.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's biggest Christmas tree farm has been gearing up for the festive season as visitors from across the country flock to the 100 acre site - featuring 300,000 firs.

Family-run Friezeland Christmas Tree Farm in Warwickshire has been serving families festive spruces for almost 40 years since 1985.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm opens its doors on November 1 and each Christmas sells tens of thousands of trees which have each been grown from seed for around 10 years.

Owner Toby Ryley at Friezeland Christmas tree farm in Warwickshire | Emma Trimble / SWNS

The 15 strong team spend the entire year tending to their huge crop after seeing a demand for real Christmas trees grow dramatically in recent years post Covid.

The British Christmas Tree Association now estimates that around five million real trees are sold every year.

Stunning photos show rows upon rows of Norway spruces, Nordmann firs, Blue spruces, Fraser firs and Noble firs which adorn the massive site which is around the size of 56 football pitches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And owner Toby Ryley has now revealed what he believes makes the perfect Christmas tree - and says the key is in the freshness.

He said: "The biggest thing is freshness, it’s like a flower. The fresher it is the better it looks.

"Buy it as fresh as you can and keep it away from radiators, direct sunshine and keep lots of water in it.

Aerial view of Friezeland Christmas tree farm in Warwickshire | Emma Trimble / SWNS

"People are going for the more natural tree, you get a better smell with it, they look better, and picking the tree just starts the festive experience early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You want it as symmetrical as possible, well layered, but with gaps between the layers for tinsel.

"You know you get quality and a guarantee on freshness with us, as we’re cutting it down for you right there and then.

"But it's all in the eye of the beholder really.

"Everybody's house is different - some people want a thin tree, some want a massive tree, its down to personal preference most of the time."

Second generation farmer Toby, 37, runs the business with his brother Ben, 39, after it was originally diversified into a Christmas tree farm by their father in the 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It soon grew from a site of 500 trees to 300,000 making it the biggest pick your own Christmas tree farm in Britain.

Savvy buyers arrive weeks in advance to save their desired trees through a pre-tagging service in the build up to the festive season.

Growing the perfect tree is a ten year process according to Toby, who says his trees need nurturing all year round to keep them up to scratch.

Toby added: "Realistically it's non-stop all year. What most people don't realise is that its a 10 year cycle from planting to you getting a 7ft tree in your house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We supply everything, from 1ft to 40ft tall. The main sizes are 5ft and 6ft, but this year we’re seeing more 7ft, 8ft and 9ft trees selling.

"People just want bigger trees and we sell around 20,000 each year.

“After Covid we had a real boost as Christmas time became more special again.

"Then it just down to how much land you've got. We can be growing at any time roughly 280,000 trees, and it’s over 100 acres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're trying to release some land for 10 years time so more so we've got another 25,000 trees growing.

"So we're constantly monitoring what blocks can we clear, what blocks we don't.

"We can take our first cut out of the block in the year seven. We’ll have it cleared in ten years.

“A Christmas tree is an all year round event. We’ll sell now until late January because we have a lot of Russian and Ukrainian people who celebrate in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year we’ll plant 42,000. We spray for insecticides, pesticides and to stop weeds growing around the trees.

“Coming out the back of June and July, we put a chemical stimulant to keep the trees compact so they don’t get leggy.

"They’re pruned by hand and then its all about quality control. All through the summer months we make sure they are looked after.

“The main harvest is November 1. We have about 500 people a year that will come and preselect the trees before we start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a pick your own farm, they’re coming for a day out and an event too. We give them full access to access the farm.

"Some kids might not have seen fields of trees as daft as it sounds. It's amazing the amount of people who come and are intrigued by it.”

Georgie Snape, 34, from Derby, was at the farm this week with her family to buy a tree.

Georgie, who lives in Bali and works as a self-employed recruiter, said: “ They have a whole area with little statues of Santa's and penguins for photo shoots and then at the back there’s a massive farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was enormous. It’s huge, it’s quite impressive. Imagine that’s your whole life, working on a Christmas tree farm.

"It was an experience. It’s quite good for photo shoots too. Some people come purely to take photos.

“I think what makes a great tree is the top of the Christmas tree is meant to have a spike, it should have a spike or a spire to make it look better.

"It needs to be symmetrical and a nice green colour. I guess the smell and the pine too, it goes back to being at one with nature.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another customer Kezia Lawrence-Graham, 30, of Nottingham, said: “This is the first time going to the farm, but usually we buy a real tree each year.

“We went to the farm because we are expecting a baby next year. We wanted to take some pictures next to trees, some Christmas photos. It’s a wonderful looking farm.

“We love the smell of Christmas trees, a nice full tree and a good height are essential."