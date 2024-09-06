Yorkshireman’s dedication to cricket recognised in nationwide MCC campaign

A Yorkshireman’s dedication has been recognised as part of MCC’s Community Cricket Heroes campaign and he headed to Lord’s over the weekend to watch a day of the England Sri Lanka Test match as special guest of MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) President Mark Nicholas.

David Alloway, from Yorkshire, was chosen from hundreds of nominations across the country to be two of the 11 MCC Community Cricket Heroes for his outstanding contribution to grassroots cricket and his community, speaking about his day at Lord’s, he said: “I was honoured to receive the notification that I had been recognised as an MCC Community Cricket Hero, having had no idea I had even been nominated.

“Once I got over the initial shock, I was eager to get to the Home of Cricket for a day at the England v Sri Lanka Test.

“Although there was a slightly early finish due to bad light, we saw a really good day's play, the highlight of which was seeing my fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root secure his 34th Test hundred.

David Alloway in the President's Suite at Lord's

“The MCC team made me feel thoroughly welcome throughout the day and I was delighted to get to meet and chat with many of the people on the very impressive list of guests.

“Overall, it was a fantastic day which I will long remember.”

Alloway, chairman of Knaresborough Forest CC, travels 25 miles to and from the club multiple times a week to help coach the newly formed women’s teams, organise the annual gala, or run the All-Stars programme. In his 20 years at the club, he has helped the club grow whilst organising games for those with disabilities.

This year’s MCC Community Cricket Heroes were chosen by a special panel which included, former England international Claire Taylor.

The campaign, now in its second year is run by MCC alongside The Cricketer magazine and encourages the cricket community and the public to submit nominations for their community cricket hero - from volunteers who go above and beyond for their cricket club and community, to coaches who are inspiring people on and off the pitch or players who have overcome adversity to play or help the game.