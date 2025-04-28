Theakston Nidderdale League: Top flight newcomers struggle on opening day of 2025

Killinghall CC defeated newly-promoted Walton Park on the opening day of the 2025 Theakston Nidderdale League season. Picture: Gerard Binks

Neither of the sides promoted to Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League for the 2025 season managed to make winning starts to the campaign.

Ben Rhydding, last year's Division Two champions, were handed a tough assignment against West Tanfield, who finished 2024 as runners-up in the top flight.

And the newcomers were soundly beaten having been bowled out for 172, opener Forrest Hamilton hitting 70 of those runs.

Angus Shaw snapped up 4-51 for Tanfield, who then eased to 174/4 in 33.3 overs thanks to knocks from Will Shaw (49), Cameron King (38) and Alfie Spencer (36 not out).

Fellow new boys Walton Park found the going even tougher when they visited Killinghall, losing out by a 190-run margin.

The hosts racked up a mammoth 324/6 in their 45 overs as Dave Wallis (68), Luke Haidar (64), Will Pattison (61), and Josh McDonald (47) all weighed in.

Duncan Spencer struck 39 when Park replied, though they were knocked over for just 134 in the end as McDonald completed a fine afternoon's work by claiming 5-26.

Pannal, who have made the switch from Yorkshire Premier League North and taken the place of last year's champions Arthington - who headed in the opposite direction - also got underway with a loss.

Andy Ellis (106) smashed a fine century alongside Graham Fish (41) as they posted 242 all out at home to Helperby.

Simon Taylor and Joe Corner each took three scalps apiece for the visitors before 61 from Mike Dennett and Stephen Baker's 52 not out led them to a five-wicket success inside 37 overs.

Birstwith's first-innings score of 251/6 proved to be beyond Goldsborough.

James Riley (62), Sam Ryan (55) and Angus Heslin (48) all contributed to that total, Mansoor Waziri bagging four of the wickets to fall.

Lower-order runs from Waziri (63) and Adam Voakes (52) helped Goldsborough recover from 87/6, though they were eventually sent back to the pavilion on 204.

Heslin was the pick of the Birstwith attack, finishing the contest with figures of 4-24.

Upper Wharfedale were another side to taste victory having set their opponents a sizeable target to chase down.

The Rams made their way to 261 all out when they entertained Blubberhouses as James Stephenson hit 78 and Callum Lockett added 41.

Ali Raza scooped 4-58 for the away side, but they were then dismissed for 146 despite the efforts of Aamir Rehman (57) and Omar Ali (43).

Tom Baines shone with the ball for Birstwith, helping himself to a haul of 5-29.

Pateley Bridge only just avoided relegation from the first division last term and began 2025 with a defeat at home to Alne.

The Badgers managed to put a useful 226 all out on the board, however their visitors knocked off the required runs for the loss of seven wickets and with 16 balls to spare.