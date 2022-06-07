Theakston Nidderdale League: Another victory for in-form West Tanfield CC

Sam Abel impressed with the bat during West Tanfield CC's Theakston Nidderdale League Division One success over Goldsborough. Picture: Adrian Murray

Angus Shaw's troops bowled Goldsborough out for 179 on Saturday afternoon and made light work of chasing down that total to consolidate third place.

Skipper Shaw led by example, claiming 4-48 while Jake Stubbs (3-27) also impressed, Cameron Kwok again batting well for the hosts during his knock of 81.

Opener Harry Lamb (59) hit a half-century to get Tanfield's reply off to a strong start, then Sam Abel finished the job with an excellent 79 not out as the men from the Sleningford Oval arrived at their victory target with eight wickets and more than 15 overs to spare.

Killinghall continue to lead the way having made it six wins from seven when they visited Harrogate 3rds.

Only Roosters captain Rob Stanworth (64) managed to make any real impression with the bat as the hosts were all out for 148, Dan Atkinson snapping up 4-28.

Sam Halliday (60) and Hamish McIntyre (40) then put on 81 for the second wicket to help pave the way for the table-toppers' five-wicket success.

Second-placed Birstwith bounced back from consecutive losses with a comprehensive triumph over Pateley Bridge.

Craig Robinson (4-21) and Sam Barker (3-26) combined to good effect to help send the Badgers packing with only 88 runs to their name.

William Johnson then struck 37 not out in Birstwith's 92/3, Oliver Fryer bagging two of the wickets to fall.

Naveed Andrabi was in the runs again as Arthington beat bottom-of-the-table Blubberhouses to climb into fourth spot.

The hosts' skipper followed up his half-century last time out with a fine ton, weighing in with 101 of his team's score of 216/8.

Bash Khan and Umaid Sajjad both took a trio of scalps for the basement boys, however their batsman failed to fire.

Will Haines did his bit with a knock of 52 at the top of the order, though he received little by way of support as the visitors were dismissed on 128.

Naveed Piran was the pick of the Arthington attack, ending the afternoon with figures of 3-14.

Defending champions Darley are up to fifth after a comfortable eight-wicket win on the road at Kirk Deighton.

Joe Furniss was in inspired form with the ball in hand, helping himself to 6-27 alongside Rob Nelson, who also shone as he claimed 4-46.

Larry Audain (52 not out) and Jim Grange (38) then came together at the crease to lead Darley to 104/2 in just 24 overs.

Dan Spink narrowly missed out on a ton during Helperby's demolition of Masham.

He smacked 14 fours and two sixes in his knock of 93, laying the foundations for a first innings score of 206/9.

Harry Hill got rid of three Helperby batsmen, though he was outdone by visiting duo Tom Messenger (4-5) and Simon Taylor (4-34).