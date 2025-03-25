Fijian flyer Abo Sovatabua scored two tries during Ripon RUFC's home win over Bradford & Bingley. Picture: Submitted

Ripon RUFC got back on track in Yorkshire Two following a couple of heavy defeats.

The Blues, who sit third in the table, were thrashed by champions Dinnington and second-placed Yarnbury in their two previous outings, but responded well when they entertained Bradford & Bingley.

By contrast to their last two performances, during which they were very much in the game in the first period before going off the boil in the second, Saturday saw Ripon head into half-time with a narrow lead but then blow their opponents away after the break.

Despite having to once again make multiple changes to their side, the home side found their rhythm early on and went 5-0 up as the pace and bulk of Charles Britton took him over the try-line following a string of phases.

Harry Drane missed the resulting conversion, but made amends soon afterwards when he landed a penalty goal to extend the score-line to 8-0.

The Bees didn't offer too much as an attacking threat, though they responded with a penalty of their own just before the interval to narrow the gap at 8-3.

The visitors then came flying out of the blocks for the second half and added another penalty to make it 8–6.

But, from this point onwards, it was the men from Mallorie Park who made all of the running.

Just a few minutes after Bradford had reduced the deficit to two points, Abo Sovatabua left opponents trailing in his wake as he crossed the whitewash for Ripon's second try.

Drane’s conversion extended the home lead to 15–6, with the same player then booting over a penalty to open up a 12-point gap.

Dom Dalby made the Blues' third try look effortless as he embarked on a rampaging run for Drane to convert.

Having being introduced as a replacement, Euan Findlay brought his usual frenetic energy and unpredictability to the latter stages and scampered home for Ripon’s fourth and bonus-point try.

Drane was unable to add the extras, but with a 30-6 lead, Ripon already had the game won.

There was still time for one more score, as flying Fijian Sovatabua once again demonstrated his pace and impressive running ability in the process of going over for the second time, rounding off a 35-6 success.